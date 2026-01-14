- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
27
Profit Trades:
16 (59.25%)
Loss Trades:
11 (40.74%)
Best trade:
18.41 USD
Worst trade:
-13.37 USD
Gross Profit:
99.11 USD (94 055 pips)
Gross Loss:
-38.29 USD (36 268 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
4 (27.70 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
27.77 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.36
Trading activity:
40.72%
Max deposit load:
8.15%
Latest trade:
10 hours ago
Trades per week:
27
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
4.53
Long Trades:
27 (100.00%)
Short Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Profit Factor:
2.59
Expected Payoff:
2.25 USD
Average Profit:
6.19 USD
Average Loss:
-3.48 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-3.45 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-13.37 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
19.93%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.07 USD
Maximal:
13.44 USD (4.02%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
4.02% (13.44 USD)
By Equity:
5.37% (18.92 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|27
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|61
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|58K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +18.41 USD
Worst trade: -13 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +27.70 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -3.45 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real7" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
Gold Trading Breakthrough:
- 2 EAs working on this account.
- Trading only Gold / XAUUSD and sometimes Silver
- A trend following EA with SL, TP and a trailing SL.
- No Recovery
- No Steplot
Good spreads, instant deposit and withdrawals:
You may contact me on Telegram:
