SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / The 401K Investment
Arnold Reyes

The 401K Investment

Arnold Reyes
0 reviews
Reliability
1 week
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 20%
Exness-MT5Real7
1:500
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
27
Profit Trades:
16 (59.25%)
Loss Trades:
11 (40.74%)
Best trade:
18.41 USD
Worst trade:
-13.37 USD
Gross Profit:
99.11 USD (94 055 pips)
Gross Loss:
-38.29 USD (36 268 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
4 (27.70 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
27.77 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.36
Trading activity:
40.72%
Max deposit load:
8.15%
Latest trade:
10 hours ago
Trades per week:
27
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
4.53
Long Trades:
27 (100.00%)
Short Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Profit Factor:
2.59
Expected Payoff:
2.25 USD
Average Profit:
6.19 USD
Average Loss:
-3.48 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-3.45 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-13.37 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
19.93%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.07 USD
Maximal:
13.44 USD (4.02%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
4.02% (13.44 USD)
By Equity:
5.37% (18.92 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 27
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 61
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 58K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +18.41 USD
Worst trade: -13 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +27.70 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -3.45 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real7" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

TitanFX-MT5-01
0.00 × 1
HFMarketsGlobal-Live5
1.00 × 6
Exness-MT5Real12
4.38 × 86
FxPro-MT5
14.00 × 3
Exness-MT5Real3
15.57 × 205
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
22.70 × 90
ICMarketsSC-MT5
27.89 × 112
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register

Gold Trading Breakthrough:

- 2 EAs working on this account.

- Trading only Gold / XAUUSD and sometimes Silver

- A trend following EA with SL, TP and a trailing SL. 

- No Recovery

- No Steplot


Good spreads, instant deposit and withdrawals:

https://one.exnessonelink.com/a/hmsk4j12ml


You may contact me on Telegram:

t.me/rocketfinder



No reviews
2026.01.14 05:37
Share of trading days is too low
2026.01.14 04:37
Share of trading days is too low
2026.01.14 03:37
Share of trading days is too low
2026.01.14 01:36
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 2 days. This comprises 10.53% of days out of the 19 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.14 01:36
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.14 01:36
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
The 401K Investment
30 USD per month
20%
0
0
USD
366
USD
1
100%
27
59%
41%
2.58
2.25
USD
5%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.