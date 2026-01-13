SignalsSections
Brendan Hajduk

Algosphere Trading Breakout Strategy

Brendan Hajduk
0 reviews
Reliability
5 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 31%
VantageInternational-Live 4
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
93
Profit Trades:
71 (76.34%)
Loss Trades:
22 (23.66%)
Best trade:
298.87 USD
Worst trade:
-68.18 USD
Gross Profit:
3 702.38 USD (159 119 pips)
Gross Loss:
-442.05 USD (90 434 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
30 (2 168.40 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
2 168.40 USD (30)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.53
Trading activity:
0.00%
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
47 minutes ago
Trades per week:
53
Avg holding time:
17 minutes
Recovery Factor:
25.84
Long Trades:
79 (84.95%)
Short Trades:
14 (15.05%)
Profit Factor:
8.38
Expected Payoff:
35.06 USD
Average Profit:
52.15 USD
Average Loss:
-20.09 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-98.43 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-121.98 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
30.51%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
126.15 USD
Maximal:
126.15 USD (1.01%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.98% (122.04 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.16 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD+ 72
GER40 8
DJ30 6
NAS100 4
SP500 3
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD+ 3.5K
GER40 -126
DJ30 -25
NAS100 24
SP500 -82
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD+ 82K
GER40 -1.4K
DJ30 -25K
NAS100 18K
SP500 -4.1K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +298.87 USD
Worst trade: -68 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 30
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +2 168.40 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -98.43 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VantageInternational-Live 4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

VantageInternational-Live
15.31 × 235
Algosphere Trading Breakout Strategy
No reviews
2026.01.13 23:36
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
