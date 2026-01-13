- Growth
Trades:
93
Profit Trades:
71 (76.34%)
Loss Trades:
22 (23.66%)
Best trade:
298.87 USD
Worst trade:
-68.18 USD
Gross Profit:
3 702.38 USD (159 119 pips)
Gross Loss:
-442.05 USD (90 434 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
30 (2 168.40 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
2 168.40 USD (30)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.53
Trading activity:
0.00%
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
47 minutes ago
Trades per week:
53
Avg holding time:
17 minutes
Recovery Factor:
25.84
Long Trades:
79 (84.95%)
Short Trades:
14 (15.05%)
Profit Factor:
8.38
Expected Payoff:
35.06 USD
Average Profit:
52.15 USD
Average Loss:
-20.09 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-98.43 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-121.98 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
30.51%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
126.15 USD
Maximal:
126.15 USD (1.01%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.98% (122.04 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.16 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD+
|72
|GER40
|8
|DJ30
|6
|NAS100
|4
|SP500
|3
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD+
|3.5K
|GER40
|-126
|DJ30
|-25
|NAS100
|24
|SP500
|-82
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD+
|82K
|GER40
|-1.4K
|DJ30
|-25K
|NAS100
|18K
|SP500
|-4.1K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +298.87 USD
Worst trade: -68 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 30
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +2 168.40 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -98.43 USD
