SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Hundred OUNCES Gold Challenge
Ron Ralf Glueck

Hundred OUNCES Gold Challenge

Ron Ralf Glueck
0 reviews
Reliability
4 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 17%
4xCube-MT5
1:500
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
43
Profit Trades:
31 (72.09%)
Loss Trades:
12 (27.91%)
Best trade:
38.73 EUR
Worst trade:
-20.11 EUR
Gross Profit:
266.98 EUR (17 253 pips)
Gross Loss:
-93.74 EUR (7 623 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
18 (204.55 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
204.55 EUR (18)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.28
Trading activity:
9.95%
Max deposit load:
1.27%
Latest trade:
12 minutes ago
Trades per week:
22
Avg holding time:
37 minutes
Recovery Factor:
4.94
Long Trades:
28 (65.12%)
Short Trades:
15 (34.88%)
Profit Factor:
2.85
Expected Payoff:
4.03 EUR
Average Profit:
8.61 EUR
Average Loss:
-7.81 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-28.08 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-30.35 EUR (2)
Monthly growth:
16.89%
Algo trading:
13%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
30.35 EUR
Maximal:
35.04 EUR (9.80%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
8.67% (30.35 EUR)
By Equity:
0.64% (8.12 EUR)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSDxx 43
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSDxx 198
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSDxx 9.6K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +38.73 EUR
Worst trade: -20 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 18
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +204.55 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -28.08 EUR

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "4xCube-MT5" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

Best Challenge ever, private from minimum Account to bigger then 100 ounces Gold portfolio. Test
No reviews
2026.01.13 22:34
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Hundred OUNCES Gold Challenge
30 USD per month
17%
0
0
USD
1.3K
EUR
4
13%
43
72%
10%
2.84
4.03
EUR
9%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.