Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Evening Star
Victor Martin Schenker

Evening Star

Victor Martin Schenker
0 reviews
1 week
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 50 USD per month
growth since 2026 -11%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
44
Profit Trades:
20 (45.45%)
Loss Trades:
24 (54.55%)
Best trade:
67.22 EUR
Worst trade:
-50.97 EUR
Gross Profit:
338.61 EUR (74 882 pips)
Gross Loss:
-455.71 EUR (57 159 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
5 (61.77 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
147.60 EUR (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.10
Trading activity:
28.79%
Max deposit load:
21.02%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
44
Avg holding time:
36 minutes
Recovery Factor:
-0.58
Long Trades:
37 (84.09%)
Short Trades:
7 (15.91%)
Profit Factor:
0.74
Expected Payoff:
-2.66 EUR
Average Profit:
16.93 EUR
Average Loss:
-18.99 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-105.11 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-105.11 EUR (6)
Monthly growth:
-11.47%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
174.50 EUR
Maximal:
200.24 EUR (19.13%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
19.13% (200.24 EUR)
By Equity:
7.08% (66.17 EUR)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
US500 20
DE40 12
US30 9
USTEC 3
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
US500 -138
DE40 -82
US30 81
USTEC 6
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
US500 -3.8K
DE40 -7K
US30 27K
USTEC 1.3K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +67.22 EUR
Worst trade: -51 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +61.77 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -105.11 EUR

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

FBS-Real
0.00 × 28
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
0.00 × 3
FusionMarkets-Live
0.00 × 5
ICMarkets-MT5-4
0.00 × 9
TitanFX-MT5-01
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real6
0.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real31
0.00 × 4
Tickmill-Live
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
4.52 × 115
ICMarketsSC-MT5
13.34 × 7512
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
14.55 × 45745
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
16.25 × 24
No reviews
2026.01.15 14:45
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.01.14 16:29
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.14 15:29
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.14 15:29
80% of growth achieved within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of 2 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.13 21:34
Low trading activity - only 1 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.13 21:34
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.13 21:34
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
