Trades:
44
Profit Trades:
20 (45.45%)
Loss Trades:
24 (54.55%)
Best trade:
67.22 EUR
Worst trade:
-50.97 EUR
Gross Profit:
338.61 EUR (74 882 pips)
Gross Loss:
-455.71 EUR (57 159 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
5 (61.77 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
147.60 EUR (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.10
Trading activity:
28.79%
Max deposit load:
21.02%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
44
Avg holding time:
36 minutes
Recovery Factor:
-0.58
Long Trades:
37 (84.09%)
Short Trades:
7 (15.91%)
Profit Factor:
0.74
Expected Payoff:
-2.66 EUR
Average Profit:
16.93 EUR
Average Loss:
-18.99 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-105.11 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-105.11 EUR (6)
Monthly growth:
-11.47%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
174.50 EUR
Maximal:
200.24 EUR (19.13%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
19.13% (200.24 EUR)
By Equity:
7.08% (66.17 EUR)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|US500
|20
|DE40
|12
|US30
|9
|USTEC
|3
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|US500
|-138
|DE40
|-82
|US30
|81
|USTEC
|6
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|US500
|-3.8K
|DE40
|-7K
|US30
|27K
|USTEC
|1.3K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
Best trade: +67.22 EUR
Worst trade: -51 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +61.77 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -105.11 EUR
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
FBS-Real
|0.00 × 28
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|0.00 × 3
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 5
|
ICMarkets-MT5-4
|0.00 × 9
|
TitanFX-MT5-01
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real6
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-MT5Real31
|0.00 × 4
|
Tickmill-Live
|0.00 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|4.52 × 115
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|13.34 × 7512
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|14.55 × 45745
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|16.25 × 24
