- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
179
Profit Trades:
153 (85.47%)
Loss Trades:
26 (14.53%)
Best trade:
18.21 USD
Worst trade:
-6.81 USD
Gross Profit:
134.11 USD (9 479 pips)
Gross Loss:
-46.55 USD (2 362 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
32 (29.48 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
39.42 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.25
Trading activity:
39.04%
Max deposit load:
5.48%
Latest trade:
27 minutes ago
Trades per week:
180
Avg holding time:
8 minutes
Recovery Factor:
10.60
Long Trades:
136 (75.98%)
Short Trades:
43 (24.02%)
Profit Factor:
2.88
Expected Payoff:
0.49 USD
Average Profit:
0.88 USD
Average Loss:
-1.79 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-3.99 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-6.81 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
3.69%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.08 USD
Maximal:
8.26 USD (0.34%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.35% (8.51 USD)
By Equity:
3.03% (72.03 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|179
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|88
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|7.1K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +18.21 USD
Worst trade: -7 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +29.48 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -3.99 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Alpari-MT5" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
AdmiralMarkets-MT5
|0.00 × 2
|
AlpariEvrasia-MT5
|0.00 × 15
|
FXOpen-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
Tickmill-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|0.00 × 63
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|0.00 × 10
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|0.00 × 33
|
Exness-MT5Real15
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5
|0.00 × 23
|
Exness-MT5Real6
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real28
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-ECN
|0.07 × 44
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.26 × 180
|
Exness-MT5Real
|0.37 × 30
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|0.73 × 256
|
TitanFX-MT5-01
|0.89 × 305
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|1.20 × 46
|
Alpari-MT5
|1.48 × 602
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|2.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|2.62 × 29
|
FOREX.comGlobalCN-Live 534
|2.88 × 8
|
ForexChief-MT5
|3.00 × 1
|
OxSecurities-Live
|5.00 × 27
|
AdmiralMarkets-Live
|6.54 × 48
|
GBEbrokers-LIVE
|7.13 × 40
Работаем и зарабатываем.
