Aleksey Gaydukevich

PlanetOmega

Aleksey Gaydukevich
0 reviews
Reliability
1 week
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2026 4%
Alpari-MT5
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
179
Profit Trades:
153 (85.47%)
Loss Trades:
26 (14.53%)
Best trade:
18.21 USD
Worst trade:
-6.81 USD
Gross Profit:
134.11 USD (9 479 pips)
Gross Loss:
-46.55 USD (2 362 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
32 (29.48 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
39.42 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.25
Trading activity:
39.04%
Max deposit load:
5.48%
Latest trade:
27 minutes ago
Trades per week:
180
Avg holding time:
8 minutes
Recovery Factor:
10.60
Long Trades:
136 (75.98%)
Short Trades:
43 (24.02%)
Profit Factor:
2.88
Expected Payoff:
0.49 USD
Average Profit:
0.88 USD
Average Loss:
-1.79 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-3.99 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-6.81 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
3.69%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.08 USD
Maximal:
8.26 USD (0.34%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.35% (8.51 USD)
By Equity:
3.03% (72.03 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 179
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 88
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 7.1K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +18.21 USD
Worst trade: -7 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +29.48 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -3.99 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Alpari-MT5" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

AdmiralMarkets-MT5
0.00 × 2
AlpariEvrasia-MT5
0.00 × 15
FXOpen-MT5
0.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real5
0.00 × 63
Exness-MT5Real2
0.00 × 10
Exness-MT5Real7
0.00 × 33
Exness-MT5Real15
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5
0.00 × 23
Exness-MT5Real6
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real28
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-ECN
0.07 × 44
ICMarkets-MT5
0.26 × 180
Exness-MT5Real
0.37 × 30
ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.73 × 256
TitanFX-MT5-01
0.89 × 305
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
1.20 × 46
Alpari-MT5
1.48 × 602
FusionMarkets-Live
2.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
2.62 × 29
FOREX.comGlobalCN-Live 534
2.88 × 8
ForexChief-MT5
3.00 × 1
OxSecurities-Live
5.00 × 27
AdmiralMarkets-Live
6.54 × 48
GBEbrokers-LIVE
7.13 × 40
10 more...
Работаем и зарабатываем.
No reviews
2026.01.14 02:38
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.01.14 02:38
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.01.14 02:38
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.01.14 01:36
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.01.14 01:36
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.01.14 01:36
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.01.14 00:36
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.01.14 00:36
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.01.14 00:36
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.01.13 23:36
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.01.13 21:34
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.13 20:34
Share of trading days is too low
2026.01.13 20:34
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.01.13 20:34
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.01.13 19:32
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.13 19:32
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.13 19:32
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.13 19:32
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.13 19:32
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
