The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Alpari-MT5" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

AdmiralMarkets-MT5 0.00 × 2 AlpariEvrasia-MT5 0.00 × 15 FXOpen-MT5 0.00 × 1 Tickmill-Live 0.00 × 1 Exness-MT5Real5 0.00 × 63 Exness-MT5Real2 0.00 × 10 Exness-MT5Real7 0.00 × 33 Exness-MT5Real15 0.00 × 1 ICMarketsEU-MT5 0.00 × 23 Exness-MT5Real6 0.00 × 1 Exness-MT5Real28 0.00 × 1 RoboForex-ECN 0.07 × 44 ICMarkets-MT5 0.26 × 180 Exness-MT5Real 0.37 × 30 ICMarketsSC-MT5 0.73 × 256 TitanFX-MT5-01 0.89 × 305 Pepperstone-MT5-Live01 1.20 × 46 Alpari-MT5 1.48 × 602 FusionMarkets-Live 2.00 × 1 ICMarketsSC-MT5-2 2.62 × 29 FOREX.comGlobalCN-Live 534 2.88 × 8 ForexChief-MT5 3.00 × 1 OxSecurities-Live 5.00 × 27 AdmiralMarkets-Live 6.54 × 48 GBEbrokers-LIVE 7.13 × 40 10 more... To see trades in realtime, please log in or register To see trades in realtime, pleaseor