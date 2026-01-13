- Growth
Trades:
26
Profit Trades:
25 (96.15%)
Loss Trades:
1 (3.85%)
Best trade:
1.34 USD
Worst trade:
-0.06 USD
Gross Profit:
6.31 USD (705 pips)
Gross Loss:
-0.06 USD
Maximum consecutive wins:
23 (4.94 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
4.94 USD (23)
Sharpe Ratio:
1.06
Trading activity:
58.66%
Max deposit load:
40.30%
Latest trade:
10 minutes ago
Trades per week:
29
Avg holding time:
38 minutes
Recovery Factor:
104.17
Long Trades:
12 (46.15%)
Short Trades:
14 (53.85%)
Profit Factor:
105.17
Expected Payoff:
0.24 USD
Average Profit:
0.25 USD
Average Loss:
-0.06 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-0.06 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-0.06 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
80.23%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
0.06 USD (0.46%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.49% (0.06 USD)
By Equity:
14.49% (1.96 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|26
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSD
|6
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSD
|705
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
Best trade: +1.34 USD
Worst trade: -0 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 23
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +4.94 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -0.06 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FPMarketsLLC-Live4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarketsSC-Live26
|0.00 × 2
|
FPMarketsSC-Live4
|0.00 × 8
|
Pepperstone-Edge01
|0.50 × 2
|
Axi-US12-Live
|0.64 × 11
|
VantageInternational-Live 3
|0.86 × 7
|
VantageInternational-Live 22
|1.00 × 4
|
OctaFX-Real3
|5.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-ECN
|5.17 × 6
|
ICMarketsSC-Live17
|6.00 × 3
|
Fyntura-Live
|10.87 × 15
No reviews
