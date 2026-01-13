- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
32
Profit Trades:
20 (62.50%)
Loss Trades:
12 (37.50%)
Best trade:
24.21 USD
Worst trade:
-10.49 USD
Gross Profit:
42.72 USD (2 008 pips)
Gross Loss:
-29.43 USD (2 364 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
6 (4.33 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
25.84 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.08
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
3 hours ago
Trades per week:
15
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
0.55
Long Trades:
19 (59.38%)
Short Trades:
13 (40.63%)
Profit Factor:
1.45
Expected Payoff:
0.42 USD
Average Profit:
2.14 USD
Average Loss:
-2.45 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-0.78 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-24.27 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
2.96%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
16.54 USD
Maximal:
24.27 USD (5.30%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCAD-VIP
|28
|EURUSD-VIP
|2
|USDCAD-VIP
|1
|CADCHF-VIP
|1
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|AUDCAD-VIP
|14
|EURUSD-VIP
|0
|USDCAD-VIP
|0
|CADCHF-VIP
|0
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|AUDCAD-VIP
|-305
|EURUSD-VIP
|-41
|USDCAD-VIP
|9
|CADCHF-VIP
|-19
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +24.21 USD
Worst trade: -10 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +4.33 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -0.78 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VTMarkets-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
