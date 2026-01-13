SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Razgon
Evgenii Makhalkin

Razgon

Evgenii Makhalkin
0 reviews
Reliability
9 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
0%
AMarkets-Real
1:500
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
129
Profit Trades:
127 (98.44%)
Loss Trades:
2 (1.55%)
Best trade:
3.05 USD
Worst trade:
-0.04 USD
Gross Profit:
94.55 USD (17 457 pips)
Gross Loss:
-0.05 USD (4 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
52 (50.06 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
50.06 USD (52)
Sharpe Ratio:
1.02
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
2.12%
Latest trade:
35 minutes ago
Trades per week:
25
Avg holding time:
19 hours
Recovery Factor:
2362.50
Long Trades:
35 (27.13%)
Short Trades:
94 (72.87%)
Profit Factor:
1891.00
Expected Payoff:
0.73 USD
Average Profit:
0.74 USD
Average Loss:
-0.03 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-0.04 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-0.04 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
63.27%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
0.04 USD (0.09%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
1.88% (4.55 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURUSDb 43
GBPUSDb 30
USDJPYb 14
AUDUSDb 13
CHFJPYb 4
NZDUSDb 4
S&P500 3
AUDJPYb 3
XAUUSDb 3
USDCHFb 3
WTI 3
EURCADb 1
EURJPYb 1
DowJones30 1
XAGUSDb 1
USDCADb 1
Nasdaq100 1
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSDb 31
GBPUSDb 23
USDJPYb 8
AUDUSDb 9
CHFJPYb 1
NZDUSDb 3
S&P500 1
AUDJPYb 2
XAUUSDb 2
USDCHFb 2
WTI 5
EURCADb 1
EURJPYb 0
DowJones30 1
XAGUSDb 3
USDCADb 0
Nasdaq100 1
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSDb 3.4K
GBPUSDb 2.5K
USDJPYb 1.4K
AUDUSDb 1K
CHFJPYb 210
NZDUSDb 300
S&P500 1.1K
AUDJPYb 398
XAUUSDb 240
USDCHFb 180
WTI 53
EURCADb 122
EURJPYb 39
DowJones30 85
XAGUSDb 61
USDCADb 49
Nasdaq100 6.4K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +3.05 USD
Worst trade: -0 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 52
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +50.06 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -0.04 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "AMarkets-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

NPBFX-Real
0.00 × 1
AMarkets-Real
0.50 × 153
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
No reviews
2026.01.13 13:28
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Razgon
30 USD per month
0%
0
0
USD
242
USD
9
0%
129
98%
100%
1890.99
0.73
USD
2%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.