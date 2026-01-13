- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
6
Profit Trades:
1 (16.66%)
Loss Trades:
5 (83.33%)
Best trade:
8.58 USD
Worst trade:
-12.72 USD
Gross Profit:
8.58 USD (677 pips)
Gross Loss:
-29.12 USD (132 373 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
1 (8.58 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
8.58 USD (1)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.48
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
62.68%
Latest trade:
35 minutes ago
Trades per week:
14
Avg holding time:
16 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.89
Long Trades:
5 (83.33%)
Short Trades:
1 (16.67%)
Profit Factor:
0.29
Expected Payoff:
-3.42 USD
Average Profit:
8.58 USD
Average Loss:
-5.82 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-5.96 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-23.16 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
-5.11%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
23.16 USD
Maximal:
23.16 USD (5.76%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
5.76% (23.16 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|ETHUSD
|1
|BTCUSD
|1
|CADJPY
|1
|AUDCAD
|1
|AUDUSD
|1
|EURCHF
|1
|
1
|
1
|
1
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|ETHUSD
|-10
|BTCUSD
|-13
|CADJPY
|9
|AUDCAD
|0
|AUDUSD
|-2
|EURCHF
|-4
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|ETHUSD
|-5K
|BTCUSD
|-127K
|CADJPY
|677
|AUDCAD
|-20
|AUDUSD
|-77
|EURCHF
|-157
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +8.58 USD
Worst trade: -13 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 1
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +8.58 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -5.96 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Tickmill-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ActivTradesCorp-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
PUPrime-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|0.00 × 1
|
OxSecurities-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
TitanFX-MT5-01
|0.00 × 1
|
EvolveMarkets-MT5 Live Server
|0.00 × 1
|
TickmillEU-Live
|0.00 × 4
|
RannForex-Server
|0.00 × 4
|
PlexyTrade-Server01
|0.25 × 4
|
VTMarkets-Live
|0.29 × 112
|
itexsys-Platform
|0.29 × 7
|
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
|0.34 × 93
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|0.36 × 25
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.37 × 82
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|0.55 × 11
|
Exness-MT5Real31
|0.56 × 50
|
Darwinex-Live
|0.83 × 326
|
RoboForex-ECN
|0.86 × 76
|
EquitiBrokerageSC-Live
|0.87 × 103
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|1.00 × 9
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|1.06 × 588
|
VTMarkets-Live 2
|1.20 × 5
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|1.24 × 55
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|1.44 × 27
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|1.53 × 36
We deliver professionally structured Forex trading signals designed for investors who prioritize capital protection and sustainable growth. Our approach focuses on disciplined risk management, high-probability trade setups, and consistency over time. Every signal is built with a long-term, portfolio-minded perspective rather than short-term speculation.
