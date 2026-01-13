- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
429
Profit Trades:
420 (97.90%)
Loss Trades:
9 (2.10%)
Best trade:
37.04 USD
Worst trade:
-56.63 USD
Gross Profit:
1 006.82 USD (101 400 pips)
Gross Loss:
-288.99 USD (28 809 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
125 (307.71 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
307.71 USD (125)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.24
Trading activity:
0.00%
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
8
Avg holding time:
5 hours
Recovery Factor:
12.68
Long Trades:
347 (80.89%)
Short Trades:
82 (19.11%)
Profit Factor:
3.48
Expected Payoff:
1.67 USD
Average Profit:
2.40 USD
Average Loss:
-32.11 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-56.63 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-56.63 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
11.41%
Annual Forecast:
138.43%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
7.46 USD
Maximal:
56.63 USD (8.03%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
12.39% (41.37 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD.
|429
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD.
|718
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD.
|73K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Leverate-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
No reviews