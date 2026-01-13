- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
18
Profit Trades:
18 (100.00%)
Loss Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Best trade:
3.10 UST
Worst trade:
0.00 UST
Gross Profit:
39.48 UST (4 075 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1.08 UST
Maximum consecutive wins:
18 (39.48 UST)
Maximal consecutive profit:
39.48 UST (18)
Sharpe Ratio:
5.97
Trading activity:
0.00%
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
8 hours ago
Trades per week:
10
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
320.00
Long Trades:
18 (100.00%)
Short Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Profit Factor:
36.56
Expected Payoff:
2.19 UST
Average Profit:
2.19 UST
Average Loss:
0.00 UST
Maximum consecutive losses:
0 (0.00 UST)
Maximal consecutive loss:
0.00 UST (0)
Monthly growth:
9.77%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.12 UST
Maximal:
0.12 UST (0.03%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 UST)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 UST)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD+
|18
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD+
|38
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD+
|4.1K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +3.10 UST
Worst trade: -0 UST
Maximum consecutive wins: 18
Maximum consecutive losses: 0
Maximal consecutive profit: +39.48 UST
Maximal consecutive loss: -0.00 UST
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Bybit-Live-7" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
No reviews