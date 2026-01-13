SignalsSections
Priyojit Karmakar

Tradingwithpk euro

Priyojit Karmakar
0 reviews
Reliability
30 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 158%
ICMCapitalLtd-Live
1:200
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
113
Profit Trades:
109 (96.46%)
Loss Trades:
4 (3.54%)
Best trade:
100.75 USD
Worst trade:
-19.89 USD
Gross Profit:
437.13 USD (3 803 930 pips)
Gross Loss:
-21.77 USD (21 758 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
63 (250.44 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
250.44 USD (63)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.38
Trading activity:
97.52%
Max deposit load:
10.70%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
5
Avg holding time:
20 hours
Recovery Factor:
20.83
Long Trades:
100 (88.50%)
Short Trades:
13 (11.50%)
Profit Factor:
20.08
Expected Payoff:
3.68 USD
Average Profit:
4.01 USD
Average Loss:
-5.44 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-19.89 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-19.89 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
3.68%
Annual Forecast:
44.71%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
19.94 USD (4.97%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
4.59% (19.94 USD)
By Equity:
2.78% (1.56 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GOLD 104
EURUSD 6
USDJPY 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GOLD 435
EURUSD 1
USDJPY 0
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GOLD 434K
EURUSD 58
USDJPY 13
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +100.75 USD
Worst trade: -20 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 63
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +250.44 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -19.89 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMCapitalLtd-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

trading euro with minimum risk
No reviews
2026.01.13 08:13
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
