Trades:
174
Profit Trades:
166 (95.40%)
Loss Trades:
8 (4.60%)
Best trade:
30.35 USD
Worst trade:
-33.68 USD
Gross Profit:
1 331.88 USD (1 829 470 pips)
Gross Loss:
-70.46 USD (105 597 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
66 (627.86 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
627.86 USD (66)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.99
Trading activity:
0.00%
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
1 day ago
Trades per week:
4
Avg holding time:
12 hours
Recovery Factor:
37.45
Long Trades:
173 (99.43%)
Short Trades:
1 (0.57%)
Profit Factor:
18.90
Expected Payoff:
7.25 USD
Average Profit:
8.02 USD
Average Loss:
-8.81 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-0.28 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-33.68 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
19.85%
Annual Forecast:
240.82%
Algo trading:
96%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
33.68 USD (1.88%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
4.73% (26.23 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|BTCUSD
|76
|US100
|37
|XAUUSD
|37
|KS200
|24
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|BTCUSD
|738
|US100
|219
|XAUUSD
|104
|KS200
|200
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|BTCUSD
|1.4M
|US100
|321K
|XAUUSD
|7.7K
|KS200
|5.8K
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
Best trade: +30.35 USD
Worst trade: -34 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 66
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +627.86 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -0.28 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ZeroMarkets-Live-1" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
