Shin Sung-min

MicroFast

Shin Sung-min
Reliability
39 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 496%
ZeroMarkets-Live-1
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
174
Profit Trades:
166 (95.40%)
Loss Trades:
8 (4.60%)
Best trade:
30.35 USD
Worst trade:
-33.68 USD
Gross Profit:
1 331.88 USD (1 829 470 pips)
Gross Loss:
-70.46 USD (105 597 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
66 (627.86 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
627.86 USD (66)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.99
Trading activity:
0.00%
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
1 day ago
Trades per week:
4
Avg holding time:
12 hours
Recovery Factor:
37.45
Long Trades:
173 (99.43%)
Short Trades:
1 (0.57%)
Profit Factor:
18.90
Expected Payoff:
7.25 USD
Average Profit:
8.02 USD
Average Loss:
-8.81 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-0.28 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-33.68 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
19.85%
Annual Forecast:
240.82%
Algo trading:
96%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
33.68 USD (1.88%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
4.73% (26.23 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
BTCUSD 76
US100 37
XAUUSD 37
KS200 24
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
BTCUSD 738
US100 219
XAUUSD 104
KS200 200
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
BTCUSD 1.4M
US100 321K
XAUUSD 7.7K
KS200 5.8K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +30.35 USD
Worst trade: -34 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 66
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +627.86 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -0.28 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ZeroMarkets-Live-1" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ZeroMarkets-Live-1
1.41 × 86
MicroFX Fast
