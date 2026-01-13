SignalsSections
HOANG TRUNG DUONG

ABBBB

HOANG TRUNG DUONG
0 reviews
2 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 -4%
FTMO-Server3
1:100
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
697
Profit Trades:
467 (67.00%)
Loss Trades:
230 (33.00%)
Best trade:
759.78 USD
Worst trade:
-1 167.22 USD
Gross Profit:
16 688.24 USD (169 738 pips)
Gross Loss:
-20 880.03 USD (151 508 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
26 (1 248.42 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 275.55 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.05
Trading activity:
13.24%
Max deposit load:
2.40%
Latest trade:
8 minutes ago
Trades per week:
405
Avg holding time:
10 minutes
Recovery Factor:
-0.56
Long Trades:
509 (73.03%)
Short Trades:
188 (26.97%)
Profit Factor:
0.80
Expected Payoff:
-6.01 USD
Average Profit:
35.73 USD
Average Loss:
-90.78 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
14 (-2 960.95 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-4 097.06 USD (11)
Monthly growth:
-4.19%
Algo trading:
7%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
4 896.22 USD
Maximal:
7 480.71 USD (7.29%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
7.29% (7 480.71 USD)
By Equity:
0.14% (135.44 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 671
BTCUSD 15
EURUSD 11
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD -4.4K
BTCUSD 17
EURUSD 167
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD -15K
BTCUSD 33K
EURUSD -4
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FTMO-Server3" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2026.01.13 03:11
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.13 03:11
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
ABBBB
30 USD per month
-4%
0
0
USD
96K
USD
2
7%
697
67%
13%
0.79
-6.01
USD
7%
1:100
Copy

