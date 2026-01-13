- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
53
Profit Trades:
50 (94.33%)
Loss Trades:
3 (5.66%)
Best trade:
9.97 USD
Worst trade:
-2.41 USD
Gross Profit:
171.82 USD (85 904 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2.57 USD (1 281 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
39 (144.44 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
144.44 USD (39)
Sharpe Ratio:
1.33
Trading activity:
44.61%
Max deposit load:
28.72%
Latest trade:
3 hours ago
Trades per week:
53
Avg holding time:
13 minutes
Recovery Factor:
70.23
Long Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Short Trades:
53 (100.00%)
Profit Factor:
66.86
Expected Payoff:
3.19 USD
Average Profit:
3.44 USD
Average Loss:
-0.86 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-2.41 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-2.41 USD (1)
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
2.41 USD (0.12%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.12% (2.41 USD)
By Equity:
10.71% (212.46 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|53
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|169
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|85K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +9.97 USD
Worst trade: -2 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 39
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +144.44 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -2.41 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real31" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Exness-MT5Real
|0.00 × 3
|
TitanFX-MT5-01
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|0.00 × 13
|
Exness-MT5Real11
|0.00 × 2
|
OxSecurities-Live
|4.05 × 21
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|5.67 × 3
|
Exness-MT5Real37
|10.43 × 14
|
Exness-MT5Real28
|12.30 × 642
|
Exness-MT5Real15
|12.55 × 86
|
VantageInternational-Live 7
|17.50 × 2
|
RoboForex-Pro
|78.31 × 65
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|842.00 × 1
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
35 USD per month
9%
0
0
USD
USD
2.1K
USD
USD
1
0%
53
94%
45%
66.85
3.19
USD
USD
11%
1:200