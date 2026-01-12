SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Ride The Bull
Adrian Patrick Roth

Ride The Bull

Adrian Patrick Roth
0 reviews
Reliability
1 week
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 3%
MEXAtlantic-Real
1:500
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
30
Profit Trades:
19 (63.33%)
Loss Trades:
11 (36.67%)
Best trade:
396.05 CHF
Worst trade:
-142.48 CHF
Gross Profit:
1 474.09 CHF (29 366 pips)
Gross Loss:
-785.32 CHF (15 466 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
6 (594.98 CHF)
Maximal consecutive profit:
594.98 CHF (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.23
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
7.54%
Latest trade:
11 minutes ago
Trades per week:
33
Avg holding time:
3 hours
Recovery Factor:
3.23
Long Trades:
23 (76.67%)
Short Trades:
7 (23.33%)
Profit Factor:
1.88
Expected Payoff:
22.96 CHF
Average Profit:
77.58 CHF
Average Loss:
-71.39 CHF
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-213.43 CHF)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-213.43 CHF (4)
Monthly growth:
2.89%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
36.72 CHF
Maximal:
213.43 CHF (0.88%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.88% (213.43 CHF)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 CHF)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD.. 21
XAGUSD.. 6
US500 2
NATGAS 1
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD.. 705
XAGUSD.. 10
US500 -2
NATGAS 7
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD.. 8.5K
XAGUSD.. 254
US500 44
NATGAS 5.1K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +396.05 CHF
Worst trade: -142 CHF
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +594.98 CHF
Maximal consecutive loss: -213.43 CHF

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MEXAtlantic-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

Experienced. Disciplined. Real.

This signal is managed manually by a professional trader with over a decade of market experience. No grid systems, no martingale, no flashy marketing. Just solid, transparent trading with risk control at the core.

Every trade is protected by a clearly defined stop-loss. The goal is not to win every trade, but to grow capital steadily while strictly avoiding large drawdowns or account blowups.

🔒 Capital protection through SLs on every trade
📈 Long-term growth mindset: no hype, no gambling
🧠 100% manually traded, no black-box systems
💵 Recommended minimum balance: $1,000

If you’re looking for a serious, no-nonsense signal with controlled risk and sustainable returns, you’re in the right place.
No reviews
2026.01.12 17:03
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.12 17:03
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Ride The Bull
30 USD per month
3%
0
0
USD
25K
CHF
1
100%
30
63%
100%
1.87
22.96
CHF
1%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.