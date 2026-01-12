- Growth
Trades:
30
Profit Trades:
19 (63.33%)
Loss Trades:
11 (36.67%)
Best trade:
396.05 CHF
Worst trade:
-142.48 CHF
Gross Profit:
1 474.09 CHF (29 366 pips)
Gross Loss:
-785.32 CHF (15 466 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
6 (594.98 CHF)
Maximal consecutive profit:
594.98 CHF (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.23
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
7.54%
Latest trade:
11 minutes ago
Trades per week:
33
Avg holding time:
3 hours
Recovery Factor:
3.23
Long Trades:
23 (76.67%)
Short Trades:
7 (23.33%)
Profit Factor:
1.88
Expected Payoff:
22.96 CHF
Average Profit:
77.58 CHF
Average Loss:
-71.39 CHF
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-213.43 CHF)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-213.43 CHF (4)
Monthly growth:
2.89%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
36.72 CHF
Maximal:
213.43 CHF (0.88%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.88% (213.43 CHF)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 CHF)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD..
|21
|XAGUSD..
|6
|US500
|2
|NATGAS
|1
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD..
|705
|XAGUSD..
|10
|US500
|-2
|NATGAS
|7
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD..
|8.5K
|XAGUSD..
|254
|US500
|44
|NATGAS
|5.1K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MEXAtlantic-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
Experienced. Disciplined. Real.
This signal is managed manually by a professional trader with over a decade of market experience. No grid systems, no martingale, no flashy marketing. Just solid, transparent trading with risk control at the core.
Every trade is protected by a clearly defined stop-loss. The goal is not to win every trade, but to grow capital steadily while strictly avoiding large drawdowns or account blowups.
🔒 Capital protection through SLs on every trade
📈 Long-term growth mindset: no hype, no gambling
🧠 100% manually traded, no black-box systems
💵 Recommended minimum balance: $1,000
If you’re looking for a serious, no-nonsense signal with controlled risk and sustainable returns, you’re in the right place.
