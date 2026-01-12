- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
113
Profit Trades:
56 (49.55%)
Loss Trades:
57 (50.44%)
Best trade:
1 228.76 USD
Worst trade:
-1 391.84 USD
Gross Profit:
13 470.57 USD (42 190 pips)
Gross Loss:
-18 809.05 USD (64 115 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
13 (4 562.27 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
4 562.27 USD (13)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.11
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
3 hours ago
Trades per week:
22
Avg holding time:
7 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.53
Long Trades:
85 (75.22%)
Short Trades:
28 (24.78%)
Profit Factor:
0.72
Expected Payoff:
-47.24 USD
Average Profit:
240.55 USD
Average Loss:
-329.98 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-3 102.08 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-4 376.11 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
1.51%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
9 893.45 USD
Maximal:
10 048.67 USD (5.02%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|USDJPY
|63
|XAUUSD
|50
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|USDJPY
|-339
|XAUUSD
|-5K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|USDJPY
|415
|XAUUSD
|-22K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FTMO-Server4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
