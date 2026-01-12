- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
6
Profit Trades:
5 (83.33%)
Loss Trades:
1 (16.67%)
Best trade:
398.00 USD
Worst trade:
-302.00 USD
Gross Profit:
1 764.55 USD (22 006 pips)
Gross Loss:
-302.00 USD (3 000 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
5 (1 764.55 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 764.55 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.98
Trading activity:
0.00%
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
11 hours ago
Trades per week:
6
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
4.84
Long Trades:
5 (83.33%)
Short Trades:
1 (16.67%)
Profit Factor:
5.84
Expected Payoff:
243.76 USD
Average Profit:
352.91 USD
Average Loss:
-302.00 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-302.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-302.00 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
5.33%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
302.00 USD
Maximal:
302.00 USD (1.21%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|6
|
1 2 3 4 5 6
|
1 2 3 4 5 6
|
1 2 3 4 5 6
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|1.5K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|19K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +398.00 USD
Worst trade: -302 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 764.55 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -302.00 USD
Auto Trade
Balance : $30.000
Cooked by TimeFreedom.id
Balance : $30.000
Start Trade : January 7, 2026
Lot : 0.1
Pair : XAUUSD & EURJPY
Broker : MaxRichGroup
No reviews