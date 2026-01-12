SignalsSections
Diki Sahbana

Skypiea

Diki Sahbana
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2026 30%
Exness-MT5Real6
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
11
Profit Trades:
7 (63.63%)
Loss Trades:
4 (36.36%)
Best trade:
224 257.07 IDR
Worst trade:
-99 574.97 IDR
Gross Profit:
672 944.21 IDR (39 973 pips)
Gross Loss:
-368 584.43 IDR (21 804 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
6 (657 464.65 IDR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
657 464.65 IDR (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.24
Trading activity:
9.47%
Max deposit load:
124.43%
Latest trade:
4 hours ago
Trades per week:
11
Avg holding time:
45 minutes
Recovery Factor:
1.02
Long Trades:
2 (18.18%)
Short Trades:
9 (81.82%)
Profit Factor:
1.83
Expected Payoff:
27 669.07 IDR
Average Profit:
96 134.89 IDR
Average Loss:
-92 146.11 IDR
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-297 284.97 IDR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-297 284.97 IDR (3)
Monthly growth:
30.44%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
297 284.97 IDR
Maximal:
297 284.97 IDR (29.73%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
29.73% (297 284.97 IDR)
By Equity:
37.76% (265 320.55 IDR)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSDm 11
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSDm 31
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSDm 18K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real6" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2026.01.14 14:29
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.13 15:30
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:500 - 1:37888
2026.01.12 14:04
Share of trading days is too low
2026.01.12 14:04
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.01.12 09:21
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.12 09:21
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.12 09:21
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.12 09:21
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.12 09:21
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
