Trades:
169
Profit Trades:
135 (79.88%)
Loss Trades:
34 (20.12%)
Best trade:
64.03 USD
Worst trade:
-58.02 USD
Gross Profit:
1 540.07 USD (28 788 pips)
Gross Loss:
-327.41 USD (5 213 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
18 (115.59 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
183.70 USD (14)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.50
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
3
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
18.33
Long Trades:
94 (55.62%)
Short Trades:
75 (44.38%)
Profit Factor:
4.70
Expected Payoff:
7.18 USD
Average Profit:
11.41 USD
Average Loss:
-9.63 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-2.82 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-66.14 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
5.65%
Annual Forecast:
0.00%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
66.14 USD (2.36%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|NZDCAD.f
|77
|AUDCAD.f
|47
|AUDCHF.f
|20
|NZDCHF.f
|14
|EURCHF.f
|9
|XAUUSD.f
|1
|AUDNZD.f
|1
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|NZDCAD.f
|715
|AUDCAD.f
|274
|AUDCHF.f
|76
|NZDCHF.f
|82
|EURCHF.f
|49
|XAUUSD.f
|2
|AUDNZD.f
|15
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|NZDCAD.f
|12K
|AUDCAD.f
|6.3K
|AUDCHF.f
|2.4K
|NZDCHF.f
|1.5K
|EURCHF.f
|1K
|XAUUSD.f
|29
|AUDNZD.f
|330
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Best trade: +64.03 USD
Worst trade: -58 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 14
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +115.59 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -2.82 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "NeotechFinancialServices-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
