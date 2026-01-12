SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / AUDCAD SPEED
Phan Thanh Tai

AUDCAD SPEED

Phan Thanh Tai
0 reviews
53 weeks
0 / 0 USD
0%
NeotechFinancialServices-Live
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
169
Profit Trades:
135 (79.88%)
Loss Trades:
34 (20.12%)
Best trade:
64.03 USD
Worst trade:
-58.02 USD
Gross Profit:
1 540.07 USD (28 788 pips)
Gross Loss:
-327.41 USD (5 213 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
18 (115.59 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
183.70 USD (14)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.50
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
3
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
18.33
Long Trades:
94 (55.62%)
Short Trades:
75 (44.38%)
Profit Factor:
4.70
Expected Payoff:
7.18 USD
Average Profit:
11.41 USD
Average Loss:
-9.63 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-2.82 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-66.14 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
5.65%
Annual Forecast:
0.00%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
66.14 USD (2.36%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
NZDCAD.f 77
AUDCAD.f 47
AUDCHF.f 20
NZDCHF.f 14
EURCHF.f 9
XAUUSD.f 1
AUDNZD.f 1
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
NZDCAD.f 715
AUDCAD.f 274
AUDCHF.f 76
NZDCHF.f 82
EURCHF.f 49
XAUUSD.f 2
AUDNZD.f 15
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
NZDCAD.f 12K
AUDCAD.f 6.3K
AUDCHF.f 2.4K
NZDCHF.f 1.5K
EURCHF.f 1K
XAUUSD.f 29
AUDNZD.f 330
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +64.03 USD
Worst trade: -58 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 14
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +115.59 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -2.82 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "NeotechFinancialServices-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

