Trades:
646
Profit Trades:
500 (77.39%)
Loss Trades:
146 (22.60%)
Best trade:
19.62 USD
Worst trade:
-33.03 USD
Gross Profit:
1 067.37 USD (108 513 pips)
Gross Loss:
-721.31 USD (66 607 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
27 (65.02 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
69.37 USD (17)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.13
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
5 hours ago
Trades per week:
10
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
2.03
Long Trades:
513 (79.41%)
Short Trades:
133 (20.59%)
Profit Factor:
1.48
Expected Payoff:
0.54 USD
Average Profit:
2.13 USD
Average Loss:
-4.94 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
11 (-93.42 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-93.67 USD (7)
Monthly growth:
2.41%
Annual Forecast:
29.24%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.07 USD
Maximal:
170.17 USD (25.31%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
26.28% (170.24 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|646
|
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|346
|
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|42K
|
Drawdown
- Drawdown
Best trade: +19.62 USD
Worst trade: -33 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 17
Maximum consecutive losses: 7
Maximal consecutive profit: +65.02 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -93.42 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "NeotechFinancialServices-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|0.00 × 1
|
DerivSVG-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
FinexBisnisSolusi-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
BlueberryMarkets-Live02
|0.00 × 1
|
InnoNetSolutions-Server01
|0.31 × 39
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|1.45 × 103
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|1.58 × 19
|
Coinexx-Live
|2.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real31
|2.50 × 2
|
WingoGroupLtdTestOnly-Trade
|3.00 × 1
|
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
|3.28 × 36
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|3.36 × 1609
|
Eightcap-Live
|3.60 × 5
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|3.80 × 527
|
DooTechnology-Live
|3.95 × 58
|
RoboForex-Pro
|4.29 × 72
|
RoboForex-ECN
|4.77 × 2763
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|4.90 × 100
|
FPMarketsLLC-Live
|5.50 × 8
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|5.65 × 246
|
PXBTTrading-1
|5.78 × 123
|
FBS-Real
|5.81 × 16
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|5.84 × 120
|
OxSecurities-Live
|5.94 × 125
|
Exness-MT5Real38
|6.09 × 56
