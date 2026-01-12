SignalsSections
Phan Thanh Tai

GOLD SPEED

0 reviews
42 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 74%
NeotechFinancialServices-Live
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
646
Profit Trades:
500 (77.39%)
Loss Trades:
146 (22.60%)
Best trade:
19.62 USD
Worst trade:
-33.03 USD
Gross Profit:
1 067.37 USD (108 513 pips)
Gross Loss:
-721.31 USD (66 607 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
27 (65.02 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
69.37 USD (17)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.13
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
5 hours ago
Trades per week:
10
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
2.03
Long Trades:
513 (79.41%)
Short Trades:
133 (20.59%)
Profit Factor:
1.48
Expected Payoff:
0.54 USD
Average Profit:
2.13 USD
Average Loss:
-4.94 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
11 (-93.42 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-93.67 USD (7)
Monthly growth:
2.41%
Annual Forecast:
29.24%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.07 USD
Maximal:
170.17 USD (25.31%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
26.28% (170.24 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 646
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 346
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 42K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +19.62 USD
Worst trade: -33 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 17
Maximum consecutive losses: 7
Maximal consecutive profit: +65.02 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -93.42 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "NeotechFinancialServices-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
0.00 × 1
DerivSVG-Server
0.00 × 1
FinexBisnisSolusi-Real
0.00 × 1
BlueberryMarkets-Live02
0.00 × 1
InnoNetSolutions-Server01
0.31 × 39
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.45 × 103
Exness-MT5Real7
1.58 × 19
Coinexx-Live
2.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real31
2.50 × 2
WingoGroupLtdTestOnly-Trade
3.00 × 1
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
3.28 × 36
Exness-MT5Real12
3.36 × 1609
Eightcap-Live
3.60 × 5
Exness-MT5Real5
3.80 × 527
DooTechnology-Live
3.95 × 58
RoboForex-Pro
4.29 × 72
RoboForex-ECN
4.77 × 2763
Exness-MT5Real2
4.90 × 100
FPMarketsLLC-Live
5.50 × 8
Exness-MT5Real3
5.65 × 246
PXBTTrading-1
5.78 × 123
FBS-Real
5.81 × 16
ICTrading-MT5-4
5.84 × 120
OxSecurities-Live
5.94 × 125
Exness-MT5Real38
6.09 × 56
