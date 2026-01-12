The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "NeotechFinancialServices-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Pepperstone-MT5-Live01 0.00 × 1 DerivSVG-Server 0.00 × 1 FinexBisnisSolusi-Real 0.00 × 1 BlueberryMarkets-Live02 0.00 × 1 InnoNetSolutions-Server01 0.31 × 39 ICMarketsSC-MT5 1.45 × 103 Exness-MT5Real7 1.58 × 19 Coinexx-Live 2.00 × 1 Exness-MT5Real31 2.50 × 2 WingoGroupLtdTestOnly-Trade 3.00 × 1 STARTRADERFinancial-Live 3.28 × 36 Exness-MT5Real12 3.36 × 1609 Eightcap-Live 3.60 × 5 Exness-MT5Real5 3.80 × 527 DooTechnology-Live 3.95 × 58 RoboForex-Pro 4.29 × 72 RoboForex-ECN 4.77 × 2763 Exness-MT5Real2 4.90 × 100 FPMarketsLLC-Live 5.50 × 8 Exness-MT5Real3 5.65 × 246 PXBTTrading-1 5.78 × 123 FBS-Real 5.81 × 16 ICTrading-MT5-4 5.84 × 120 OxSecurities-Live 5.94 × 125 Exness-MT5Real38 6.09 × 56 35 more... To see trades in realtime, please log in or register To see trades in realtime, pleaseor