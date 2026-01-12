SignalsSections
Dinh Van Hung

HaiHung

Dinh Van Hung
0 reviews
Reliability
14 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
0%
ICMarketsAU-Live
1:30
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
185
Profit Trades:
131 (70.81%)
Loss Trades:
54 (29.19%)
Best trade:
35.26 AUD
Worst trade:
-12.94 AUD
Gross Profit:
442.87 AUD (28 967 pips)
Gross Loss:
-146.11 AUD (9 469 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
20 (21.32 AUD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
43.52 AUD (11)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.32
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
26.39%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
5
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
16.47
Long Trades:
76 (41.08%)
Short Trades:
109 (58.92%)
Profit Factor:
3.03
Expected Payoff:
1.60 AUD
Average Profit:
3.38 AUD
Average Loss:
-2.71 AUD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-14.37 AUD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-18.02 AUD (2)
Monthly growth:
5.63%
Annual Forecast:
0.00%
Algo trading:
11%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 AUD
Maximal:
18.02 AUD (1.19%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 AUD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 AUD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURUSD.a 80
EURGBP.a 13
EURAUD.a 12
EURCAD.a 10
CADCHF.a 9
AUDUSD.a 8
USDCHF.a 7
AUDCHF.a 6
GBPAUD.a 5
NZDJPY.a 5
GBPCAD.a 5
USDCAD.a 5
AUDCAD.a 4
GBPNZD.a 4
USDJPY.a 4
EURCHF.a 3
GBPCHF.a 2
EURNZD.a 2
GBPUSD.a 1
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD.a 89
EURGBP.a 16
EURAUD.a 42
EURCAD.a 10
CADCHF.a 2
AUDUSD.a 6
USDCHF.a 9
AUDCHF.a 7
GBPAUD.a 2
NZDJPY.a 4
GBPCAD.a 9
USDCAD.a 3
AUDCAD.a 3
GBPNZD.a 1
USDJPY.a 7
EURCHF.a 6
GBPCHF.a 2
EURNZD.a 1
GBPUSD.a 5
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD.a 6.8K
EURGBP.a 863
EURAUD.a 5.3K
EURCAD.a 1.1K
CADCHF.a 167
AUDUSD.a 531
USDCHF.a 569
AUDCHF.a 461
GBPAUD.a 324
NZDJPY.a 255
GBPCAD.a 767
USDCAD.a 337
AUDCAD.a 132
GBPNZD.a 243
USDJPY.a 1.1K
EURCHF.a 382
GBPCHF.a 131
EURNZD.a -315
GBPUSD.a 407
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +35.26 AUD
Worst trade: -13 AUD
Maximum consecutive wins: 11
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +21.32 AUD
Maximal consecutive loss: -14.37 AUD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsAU-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
