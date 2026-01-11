SignalsSections
Ozkan karaman

Good expert 6

Ozkan karaman
0 reviews
8 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 52%
TheosMarkets-Server
1:200
  • Growth
  • Balance
Trading style has changed. Part of history is not included in statistics. How is the Growth in Signals Calculated?
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 553
Profit Trades:
1 015 (65.35%)
Loss Trades:
538 (34.64%)
Best trade:
456.96 USD
Worst trade:
-1 067.52 USD
Gross Profit:
31 471.30 USD (22 162 742 pips)
Gross Loss:
-23 020.64 USD (333 454 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
16 (1 400.10 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
2 703.60 USD (12)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.07
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
227
Avg holding time:
18 minutes
Recovery Factor:
4.92
Long Trades:
738 (47.52%)
Short Trades:
815 (52.48%)
Profit Factor:
1.37
Expected Payoff:
5.44 USD
Average Profit:
31.01 USD
Average Loss:
-42.79 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-806.28 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 093.59 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
418.87%
Algo trading:
75%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
614.97 USD
Maximal:
1 718.37 USD (14.06%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
41.54% (1 672.68 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD. 1451
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD. 13K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD. 35K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "TheosMarkets-Server" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

2026.01.11 23:15
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.11 23:15
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.01.11 23:15
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
