- Growth
- Balance
Trading style has changed. Part of history is not included in statistics. How is the Growth in Signals Calculated?
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
1 553
Profit Trades:
1 015 (65.35%)
Loss Trades:
538 (34.64%)
Best trade:
456.96 USD
Worst trade:
-1 067.52 USD
Gross Profit:
31 471.30 USD (22 162 742 pips)
Gross Loss:
-23 020.64 USD (333 454 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
16 (1 400.10 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
2 703.60 USD (12)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.07
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
227
Avg holding time:
18 minutes
Recovery Factor:
4.92
Long Trades:
738 (47.52%)
Short Trades:
815 (52.48%)
Profit Factor:
1.37
Expected Payoff:
5.44 USD
Average Profit:
31.01 USD
Average Loss:
-42.79 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-806.28 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 093.59 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
418.87%
Algo trading:
75%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
614.97 USD
Maximal:
1 718.37 USD (14.06%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
41.54% (1 672.68 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD.
|1451
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD.
|13K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD.
|35K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +456.96 USD
Worst trade: -1 068 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 12
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 400.10 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -806.28 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "TheosMarkets-Server" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
No reviews