Marios Skyrianidis

THPX13B

Marios Skyrianidis
0 reviews
Reliability
33 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 50 USD per month
growth since 2025 77%
NCESC-Live
1:100
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
2 432
Profit Trades:
1 205 (49.54%)
Loss Trades:
1 227 (50.45%)
Best trade:
482.33 USD
Worst trade:
-329.95 USD
Gross Profit:
94 451.98 USD (25 483 160 pips)
Gross Loss:
-83 686.73 USD (28 114 108 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
14 (2 104.06 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
2 104.06 USD (14)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.05
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
5.02%
Latest trade:
5 hours ago
Trades per week:
104
Avg holding time:
4 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.55
Long Trades:
1 206 (49.59%)
Short Trades:
1 226 (50.41%)
Profit Factor:
1.13
Expected Payoff:
4.43 USD
Average Profit:
78.38 USD
Average Loss:
-68.20 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
16 (-964.48 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 560.19 USD (14)
Monthly growth:
2.46%
Annual Forecast:
29.88%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1 459.09 USD
Maximal:
6 953.49 USD (26.80%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
47.40% (6 305.04 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
WTIBTC 1214
BTCUSD 589
WTIUSD 352
XAUBTC 214
XAGBTC 50
XAUUSD 13
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
WTIBTC 199
BTCUSD -2.9K
WTIUSD -724
XAUBTC 13K
XAGBTC 1.5K
XAUUSD -489
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
WTIBTC 4.4K
BTCUSD -2.6M
WTIUSD -7K
XAUBTC 12K
XAGBTC 3.3K
XAUUSD -4.9K
10M 20M 30M 40M 50M 60M
10M 20M 30M 40M 50M 60M
10M 20M 30M 40M 50M 60M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +482.33 USD
Worst trade: -330 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 14
Maximum consecutive losses: 14
Maximal consecutive profit: +2 104.06 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -964.48 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "NCESC-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Exness-MT5Real32
0.00 × 2
FxPro-MT5 Live02
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real31
0.00 × 5
Weltrade-Real
0.00 × 29
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
2.70 × 40
NCESC-Live
4.32 × 1281
Ava-Real 1-MT5
12.00 × 2
No reviews
2026.01.11 19:13
80% of growth achieved within 5 days. This comprises 2.19% of days out of 228 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.11 19:13
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
