SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / PJ Oil 3
Phatthadon Jedsadarom

PJ Oil 3

Phatthadon Jedsadarom
0 reviews
114 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2023 230%
HantecMarketsMU-Server1
1:200
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
806
Profit Trades:
746 (92.55%)
Loss Trades:
60 (7.44%)
Best trade:
23.58 USD
Worst trade:
-41.86 USD
Gross Profit:
874.04 USD (50 036 pips)
Gross Loss:
-52.76 USD (835 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
159 (152.49 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
152.99 USD (117)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.60
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
32.98%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
2
Avg holding time:
6 days
Recovery Factor:
19.62
Long Trades:
804 (99.75%)
Short Trades:
2 (0.25%)
Profit Factor:
16.57
Expected Payoff:
1.02 USD
Average Profit:
1.17 USD
Average Loss:
-0.88 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
46 (-3.33 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-41.86 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
0.20%
Annual Forecast:
2.37%
Algo trading:
25%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
41.86 USD (3.73%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
3.13% (41.86 USD)
By Equity:
79.23% (1 195.13 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
USOIL+ 803
VIX 3
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
USOIL+ 868
VIX -46
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
USOIL+ 50K
VIX 608
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +23.58 USD
Worst trade: -42 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 117
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +152.49 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -3.33 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "HantecMarketsMU-Server1" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2026.01.11 17:11
High current drawdown in 79% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.01.11 17:11
Low trading activity - only 2 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.11 17:11
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register