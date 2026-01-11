- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
806
Profit Trades:
746 (92.55%)
Loss Trades:
60 (7.44%)
Best trade:
23.58 USD
Worst trade:
-41.86 USD
Gross Profit:
874.04 USD (50 036 pips)
Gross Loss:
-52.76 USD (835 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
159 (152.49 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
152.99 USD (117)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.60
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
32.98%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
2
Avg holding time:
6 days
Recovery Factor:
19.62
Long Trades:
804 (99.75%)
Short Trades:
2 (0.25%)
Profit Factor:
16.57
Expected Payoff:
1.02 USD
Average Profit:
1.17 USD
Average Loss:
-0.88 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
46 (-3.33 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-41.86 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
0.20%
Annual Forecast:
2.37%
Algo trading:
25%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
41.86 USD (3.73%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
3.13% (41.86 USD)
By Equity:
79.23% (1 195.13 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|USOIL+
|803
|VIX
|3
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|USOIL+
|868
|VIX
|-46
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|USOIL+
|50K
|VIX
|608
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +23.58 USD
Worst trade: -42 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 117
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +152.49 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -3.33 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "HantecMarketsMU-Server1" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
No reviews