Florian Joerg Sprenger

FsTradingSignal1

Florian Joerg Sprenger
0 reviews
3 weeks
0 / 0 USD
0%
BlackBullMarkets-Live
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
45
Profit Trades:
40 (88.88%)
Loss Trades:
5 (11.11%)
Best trade:
1.43 USD
Worst trade:
-0.20 USD
Gross Profit:
20.51 USD (2 682 pips)
Gross Loss:
-0.57 USD (20 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
15 (7.40 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
7.40 USD (15)
Sharpe Ratio:
1.38
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
1.12%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
19
Avg holding time:
6 hours
Recovery Factor:
99.70
Long Trades:
21 (46.67%)
Short Trades:
24 (53.33%)
Profit Factor:
35.98
Expected Payoff:
0.44 USD
Average Profit:
0.51 USD
Average Loss:
-0.11 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-0.20 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-0.20 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
19.94%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
0.20 USD (0.18%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
0.18% (0.21 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
USDJPYp 11
USDCADp 8
NZDUSDp 8
GBPUSDp 8
AUDUSDp 7
USDCHFp 2
EURUSDp 1
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
USDJPYp 4
USDCADp 5
NZDUSDp 4
GBPUSDp 4
AUDUSDp 4
USDCHFp 0
EURUSDp 0
1 2 3 4 5
1 2 3 4 5
1 2 3 4 5
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
USDJPYp 681
USDCADp 677
NZDUSDp 412
GBPUSDp 499
AUDUSDp 396
USDCHFp 16
EURUSDp 1
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +1.43 USD
Worst trade: -0 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 15
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +7.40 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -0.20 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "BlackBullMarkets-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

Algo Trading (EURUSD,GBPUSD,AUDUSD,USDCAD,USDJPY)
No reviews
2026.01.11 17:11
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
