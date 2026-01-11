- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
45
Profit Trades:
40 (88.88%)
Loss Trades:
5 (11.11%)
Best trade:
1.43 USD
Worst trade:
-0.20 USD
Gross Profit:
20.51 USD (2 682 pips)
Gross Loss:
-0.57 USD (20 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
15 (7.40 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
7.40 USD (15)
Sharpe Ratio:
1.38
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
1.12%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
19
Avg holding time:
6 hours
Recovery Factor:
99.70
Long Trades:
21 (46.67%)
Short Trades:
24 (53.33%)
Profit Factor:
35.98
Expected Payoff:
0.44 USD
Average Profit:
0.51 USD
Average Loss:
-0.11 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-0.20 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-0.20 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
19.94%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
0.20 USD (0.18%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
0.18% (0.21 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|USDJPYp
|11
|USDCADp
|8
|NZDUSDp
|8
|GBPUSDp
|8
|AUDUSDp
|7
|USDCHFp
|2
|EURUSDp
|1
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|USDJPYp
|4
|USDCADp
|5
|NZDUSDp
|4
|GBPUSDp
|4
|AUDUSDp
|4
|USDCHFp
|0
|EURUSDp
|0
|
1 2 3 4 5
|
1 2 3 4 5
|
1 2 3 4 5
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|USDJPYp
|681
|USDCADp
|677
|NZDUSDp
|412
|GBPUSDp
|499
|AUDUSDp
|396
|USDCHFp
|16
|EURUSDp
|1
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +1.43 USD
Worst trade: -0 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 15
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +7.40 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -0.20 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "BlackBullMarkets-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
Algo Trading (EURUSD,GBPUSD,AUDUSD,USDCAD,USDJPY)
No reviews