Trades:
2 644
Profit Trades:
2 594 (98.10%)
Loss Trades:
50 (1.89%)
Best trade:
307.02 USD
Worst trade:
-293.46 USD
Gross Profit:
4 915.07 USD (294 709 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 947.52 USD (170 632 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
625 (749.29 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
749.29 USD (625)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.06
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
3 days ago
Trades per week:
18
Avg holding time:
56 minutes
Recovery Factor:
1.02
Long Trades:
2 644 (100.00%)
Short Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Profit Factor:
1.67
Expected Payoff:
0.74 USD
Average Profit:
1.89 USD
Average Loss:
-58.95 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
8 (-1 846.23 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 846.23 USD (8)
Monthly growth:
-67.51%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1.59 USD
Maximal:
1 925.35 USD (38.07%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
89.97% (1 925.35 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|GOLD
|2644
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|GOLD
|2K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|GOLD
|124K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Capital.com-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
This is a gold trading signal. I don't know when I’ll stop it. During this time, you will profit by following it.
It is recommended that you prepare an investment principal of 5000 USD to build risk resilience.
