- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
17
Profit Trades:
11 (64.70%)
Loss Trades:
6 (35.29%)
Best trade:
17 869.88 USD
Worst trade:
-5 370.00 USD
Gross Profit:
45 146.08 USD (135 911 pips)
Gross Loss:
-11 406.79 USD (24 718 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
4 (39 174.50 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
39 174.50 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.34
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
4.65%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
3
Avg holding time:
3 days
Recovery Factor:
5.74
Long Trades:
7 (41.18%)
Short Trades:
10 (58.82%)
Profit Factor:
3.96
Expected Payoff:
1 984.66 USD
Average Profit:
4 104.19 USD
Average Loss:
-1 901.13 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-1 580.99 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-5 370.00 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
0.07%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
5 877.45 USD (1.68%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|UsaTec
|8
|EURUSD
|3
|GOLD
|2
|GBPUSD
|2
|USDJPY
|1
|AUDUSD
|1
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|UsaTec
|29K
|EURUSD
|9.6K
|GOLD
|398
|GBPUSD
|-4.9K
|USDJPY
|-717
|AUDUSD
|-35
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|UsaTec
|111K
|EURUSD
|989
|GOLD
|204
|GBPUSD
|-411
|USDJPY
|-156
|AUDUSD
|3
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
Best trade: +17 869.88 USD
Worst trade: -5 370 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +39 174.50 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 580.99 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ActivTradesMarkets-Server" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
No reviews