SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Fenix
Diego Alonso Ruiz

Fenix

Diego Alonso Ruiz
0 reviews
11 weeks
0 / 0 USD
0%
ActivTradesMarkets-Server
1:100
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
17
Profit Trades:
11 (64.70%)
Loss Trades:
6 (35.29%)
Best trade:
17 869.88 USD
Worst trade:
-5 370.00 USD
Gross Profit:
45 146.08 USD (135 911 pips)
Gross Loss:
-11 406.79 USD (24 718 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
4 (39 174.50 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
39 174.50 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.34
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
4.65%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
3
Avg holding time:
3 days
Recovery Factor:
5.74
Long Trades:
7 (41.18%)
Short Trades:
10 (58.82%)
Profit Factor:
3.96
Expected Payoff:
1 984.66 USD
Average Profit:
4 104.19 USD
Average Loss:
-1 901.13 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-1 580.99 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-5 370.00 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
0.07%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
5 877.45 USD (1.68%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
UsaTec 8
EURUSD 3
GOLD 2
GBPUSD 2
USDJPY 1
AUDUSD 1
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
UsaTec 29K
EURUSD 9.6K
GOLD 398
GBPUSD -4.9K
USDJPY -717
AUDUSD -35
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
UsaTec 111K
EURUSD 989
GOLD 204
GBPUSD -411
USDJPY -156
AUDUSD 3
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +17 869.88 USD
Worst trade: -5 370 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +39 174.50 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 580.99 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ActivTradesMarkets-Server" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2026.01.11 16:11
Low trading activity - only 5 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.11 16:11
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register