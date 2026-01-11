SignalsSections
Forforu1
Ratmir Fatkullin

Forforu1

0 reviews
32 weeks
0 / 0 USD
0%
EGlobalTrade-Classic1
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
94
Profit Trades:
54 (57.44%)
Loss Trades:
40 (42.55%)
Best trade:
44.52 USD
Worst trade:
-37.24 USD
Gross Profit:
527.83 USD (27 655 pips)
Gross Loss:
-562.60 USD (39 978 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
9 (153.49 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
153.49 USD (9)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.02
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
74 days ago
Trades per week:
0
Avg holding time:
22 days
Recovery Factor:
-0.13
Long Trades:
26 (27.66%)
Short Trades:
68 (72.34%)
Profit Factor:
0.94
Expected Payoff:
-0.37 USD
Average Profit:
9.77 USD
Average Loss:
-14.07 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
10 (-217.27 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-217.27 USD (10)
Monthly growth:
0.00%
Annual Forecast:
0.00%
Algo trading:
96%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
34.77 USD
Maximal:
263.93 USD (18.33%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURUSDi 35
AUDUSDi 35
EURAUDi 15
GBPUSDi 9
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSDi 56
AUDUSDi 41
EURAUDi -132
GBPUSDi -1
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSDi 2.8K
AUDUSDi 2.1K
EURAUDi -17K
GBPUSDi 37
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +44.52 USD
Worst trade: -37 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 9
Maximum consecutive losses: 10
Maximal consecutive profit: +153.49 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -217.27 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "EGlobalTrade-Classic1" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No reviews
2026.01.11 14:09
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 9 days. This comprises 4.04% of days out of the 223 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.11 14:09
80% of trades performed within 6 days. This comprises 2.69% of days out of the 223 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.11 14:09
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 74 days
