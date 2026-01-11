- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
94
Profit Trades:
54 (57.44%)
Loss Trades:
40 (42.55%)
Best trade:
44.52 USD
Worst trade:
-37.24 USD
Gross Profit:
527.83 USD (27 655 pips)
Gross Loss:
-562.60 USD (39 978 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
9 (153.49 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
153.49 USD (9)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.02
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
74 days ago
Trades per week:
0
Avg holding time:
22 days
Recovery Factor:
-0.13
Long Trades:
26 (27.66%)
Short Trades:
68 (72.34%)
Profit Factor:
0.94
Expected Payoff:
-0.37 USD
Average Profit:
9.77 USD
Average Loss:
-14.07 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
10 (-217.27 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-217.27 USD (10)
Monthly growth:
0.00%
Annual Forecast:
0.00%
Algo trading:
96%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
34.77 USD
Maximal:
263.93 USD (18.33%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSDi
|35
|AUDUSDi
|35
|EURAUDi
|15
|GBPUSDi
|9
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSDi
|56
|AUDUSDi
|41
|EURAUDi
|-132
|GBPUSDi
|-1
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSDi
|2.8K
|AUDUSDi
|2.1K
|EURAUDi
|-17K
|GBPUSDi
|37
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +44.52 USD
Worst trade: -37 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 9
Maximum consecutive losses: 10
Maximal consecutive profit: +153.49 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -217.27 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "EGlobalTrade-Classic1" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
No reviews