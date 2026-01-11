- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
96
Profit Trades:
70 (72.91%)
Loss Trades:
26 (27.08%)
Best trade:
18.66 USD
Worst trade:
-20.22 USD
Gross Profit:
246.73 USD (21 270 pips)
Gross Loss:
-131.69 USD (12 733 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
9 (19.57 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
36.16 USD (8)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.21
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
96
Avg holding time:
26 minutes
Recovery Factor:
2.16
Long Trades:
66 (68.75%)
Short Trades:
30 (31.25%)
Profit Factor:
1.87
Expected Payoff:
1.20 USD
Average Profit:
3.52 USD
Average Loss:
-5.07 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-53.35 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-53.35 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
14.78%
Algo trading:
91%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.06 USD
Maximal:
53.35 USD (6.17%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|96
|
20 40 60 80 100
|
20 40 60 80 100
|
20 40 60 80 100
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|115
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|8.5K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +18.66 USD
Worst trade: -20 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 8
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +19.57 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -53.35 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VantageInternational-Live 15" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
5+ years proven gold trading system.
Profit 20%-50% +++ / per month.
XAUUSD trend-based, controlled drawdown, long-term consistency.
No reviews