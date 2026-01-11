SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / SafeWave Gold V1
Hoang Vinh Vo

SafeWave Gold V1

Hoang Vinh Vo
0 reviews
1 week
0 / 0 USD
0%
VantageInternational-Live 15
1:500
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
96
Profit Trades:
70 (72.91%)
Loss Trades:
26 (27.08%)
Best trade:
18.66 USD
Worst trade:
-20.22 USD
Gross Profit:
246.73 USD (21 270 pips)
Gross Loss:
-131.69 USD (12 733 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
9 (19.57 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
36.16 USD (8)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.21
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
96
Avg holding time:
26 minutes
Recovery Factor:
2.16
Long Trades:
66 (68.75%)
Short Trades:
30 (31.25%)
Profit Factor:
1.87
Expected Payoff:
1.20 USD
Average Profit:
3.52 USD
Average Loss:
-5.07 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-53.35 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-53.35 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
14.78%
Algo trading:
91%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.06 USD
Maximal:
53.35 USD (6.17%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 96
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 115
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 8.5K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +18.66 USD
Worst trade: -20 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 8
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +19.57 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -53.35 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VantageInternational-Live 15" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

5+ years proven gold trading system.

Profit  20%-50% +++ / per month.

XAUUSD trend-based, controlled drawdown, long-term consistency.

No reviews
2026.01.11 13:09
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.11 13:09
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register