Trades:
73
Profit Trades:
36 (49.31%)
Loss Trades:
37 (50.68%)
Best trade:
18.07 USD
Worst trade:
-9.95 USD
Gross Profit:
49.37 USD (267 440 pips)
Gross Loss:
-83.32 USD (337 080 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
6 (6.90 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
18.37 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.13
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
55
Avg holding time:
10 minutes
Recovery Factor:
-0.82
Long Trades:
31 (42.47%)
Short Trades:
42 (57.53%)
Profit Factor:
0.59
Expected Payoff:
-0.47 USD
Average Profit:
1.37 USD
Average Loss:
-2.25 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-22.54 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-22.54 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
-1.08%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
39.28 USD
Maximal:
41.45 USD (8.25%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|BTCUSD
|51
|NAS100.fs
|20
|XAUUSD
|2
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|BTCUSD
|-6
|NAS100.fs
|-18
|XAUUSD
|-10
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|BTCUSD
|-60K
|NAS100.fs
|-9.2K
|XAUUSD
|-952
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +18.07 USD
Worst trade: -10 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +6.90 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -22.54 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Axi-US51-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
100% EA automated trading, based on a robust trend trading strategy. Backtesting results using historical data from the past 6 months: score 99.8, win rate above 70%, profit factor above 2.0, and maximum drawdown below 5%.
No reviews