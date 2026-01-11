- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
164
Profit Trades:
77 (46.95%)
Loss Trades:
87 (53.05%)
Best trade:
2 391.90 USD
Worst trade:
-1 377.00 USD
Gross Profit:
47 944.86 USD (45 234 pips)
Gross Loss:
-27 723.47 USD (33 692 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
5 (3 286.45 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
3 946.65 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.21
Trading activity:
0.00%
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
15 hours ago
Trades per week:
54
Avg holding time:
14 minutes
Recovery Factor:
5.13
Long Trades:
85 (51.83%)
Short Trades:
79 (48.17%)
Profit Factor:
1.73
Expected Payoff:
123.30 USD
Average Profit:
622.66 USD
Average Loss:
-318.66 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
7 (-1 743.76 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-3 097.67 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
229.71%
Algo trading:
46%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
686.35 USD
Maximal:
3 944.79 USD (12.11%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
21.57% (2 969.74 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD+
|160
|EURUSD+
|2
|XAGUSD
|1
|BTCUSD
|1
|
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD+
|20K
|EURUSD+
|-50
|XAGUSD
|-13
|BTCUSD
|-135
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD+
|25K
|EURUSD+
|6
|XAGUSD
|-12
|BTCUSD
|-13K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +2 391.90 USD
Worst trade: -1 377 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +3 286.45 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 743.76 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VantageInternational-Live 22" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
