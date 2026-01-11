SignalsSections
Aleksandr Sokolov

FalCoN

Aleksandr Sokolov
0 reviews
75 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2024 -53%
AlfaForexRU-Real
1:40
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
235
Profit Trades:
148 (62.97%)
Loss Trades:
87 (37.02%)
Best trade:
700.75 RUB
Worst trade:
-1 256.60 RUB
Gross Profit:
11 870.14 RUB (13 855 pips)
Gross Loss:
-19 074.15 RUB (21 199 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
9 (974.74 RUB)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 066.59 RUB (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.04
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
5 days ago
Trades per week:
1
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
-0.78
Long Trades:
131 (55.74%)
Short Trades:
104 (44.26%)
Profit Factor:
0.62
Expected Payoff:
-30.66 RUB
Average Profit:
80.20 RUB
Average Loss:
-219.24 RUB
Maximum consecutive losses:
8 (-1 072.36 RUB)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-3 680.78 RUB (5)
Monthly growth:
7.48%
Annual Forecast:
90.70%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
9 140.35 RUB
Maximal:
9 243.76 RUB (91.49%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
61.54% (9 187.07 RUB)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 RUB)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
NZDUSDrfd 72
AUDUSDrfd 70
USDCHFrfd 54
USDJPYrfd 11
EURNZDrfd 9
USDCADrfd 9
AUDCADrfd 5
EURUSDrfd 5
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
NZDUSDrfd -11
AUDUSDrfd -28
USDCHFrfd -70
USDJPYrfd 6
EURNZDrfd -8
USDCADrfd -9
AUDCADrfd -1
EURUSDrfd 3
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
NZDUSDrfd -556
AUDUSDrfd -1.8K
USDCHFrfd -4K
USDJPYrfd 562
EURNZDrfd -852
USDCADrfd -840
AUDCADrfd -117
EURUSDrfd 217
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +700.75 RUB
Worst trade: -1 257 RUB
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +974.74 RUB
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 072.36 RUB

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "AlfaForexRU-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No reviews
2026.01.11 05:03
Low trading activity - only 5 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.11 05:03
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
