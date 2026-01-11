- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
141
Profit Trades:
48 (34.04%)
Loss Trades:
93 (65.96%)
Best trade:
4 886.64 USD
Worst trade:
-1 465.50 USD
Gross Profit:
55 189.42 USD (52 833 pips)
Gross Loss:
-46 142.77 USD (51 078 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
5 (3 265.62 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
7 689.43 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.07
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
13
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.82
Long Trades:
84 (59.57%)
Short Trades:
57 (40.43%)
Profit Factor:
1.20
Expected Payoff:
64.16 USD
Average Profit:
1 149.78 USD
Average Loss:
-496.16 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
12 (-3 582.38 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-6 892.70 USD (11)
Monthly growth:
-0.94%
Annual Forecast:
0.00%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
11 057.07 USD (9.82%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|82
|GBPUSD
|57
|US30.spot
|1
|EURAUD
|1
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|3.3K
|GBPUSD
|6.2K
|US30.spot
|-232
|EURAUD
|-283
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|2.1K
|GBPUSD
|1.8K
|US30.spot
|-2.1K
|EURAUD
|-90
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +4 886.64 USD
Worst trade: -1 466 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 11
Maximal consecutive profit: +3 265.62 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -3 582.38 USD
