Wan Mohamad Yusri Bin Wan Abdillah

LWJ100K

Wan Mohamad Yusri Bin Wan Abdillah
0 reviews
15 weeks
0 / 0 USD
0%
FinotiveMarkets-Live
1:100
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
141
Profit Trades:
48 (34.04%)
Loss Trades:
93 (65.96%)
Best trade:
4 886.64 USD
Worst trade:
-1 465.50 USD
Gross Profit:
55 189.42 USD (52 833 pips)
Gross Loss:
-46 142.77 USD (51 078 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
5 (3 265.62 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
7 689.43 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.07
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
13
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.82
Long Trades:
84 (59.57%)
Short Trades:
57 (40.43%)
Profit Factor:
1.20
Expected Payoff:
64.16 USD
Average Profit:
1 149.78 USD
Average Loss:
-496.16 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
12 (-3 582.38 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-6 892.70 USD (11)
Monthly growth:
-0.94%
Annual Forecast:
0.00%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
11 057.07 USD (9.82%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 82
GBPUSD 57
US30.spot 1
EURAUD 1
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 3.3K
GBPUSD 6.2K
US30.spot -232
EURAUD -283
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 2.1K
GBPUSD 1.8K
US30.spot -2.1K
EURAUD -90
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +4 886.64 USD
Worst trade: -1 466 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 11
Maximal consecutive profit: +3 265.62 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -3 582.38 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FinotiveMarkets-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

FinotiveMarkets-Live
0.37 × 46
