- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
112
Profit Trades:
44 (39.28%)
Loss Trades:
68 (60.71%)
Best trade:
149.76 USD
Worst trade:
-153.83 USD
Gross Profit:
4 373.92 USD (191 955 pips)
Gross Loss:
-5 291.88 USD (214 857 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
11 (947.48 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 368.47 USD (10)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.06
Trading activity:
0.00%
Max deposit load:
5.44%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
25
Avg holding time:
15 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.36
Long Trades:
81 (72.32%)
Short Trades:
31 (27.68%)
Profit Factor:
0.83
Expected Payoff:
-8.20 USD
Average Profit:
99.41 USD
Average Loss:
-77.82 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
14 (-1 074.12 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 161.97 USD (13)
Monthly growth:
6.08%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1 606.18 USD
Maximal:
2 535.20 USD (64.52%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
56.49% (2 535.20 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|111
|NQ100.R
|1
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|-917
|NQ100.R
|-1
|
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|-23K
|NQ100.R
|-225
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +149.76 USD
Worst trade: -154 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 10
Maximum consecutive losses: 13
Maximal consecutive profit: +947.48 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 074.12 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Exness-Real16
|0.00 × 2
|
ADSS-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
Hadwins-Global Trader
|0.00 × 2
|
Deltastock-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
SVSFX-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
|0.00 × 3
|
GO4X-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
SucdenFinancial-Live
|0.00 × 4
|
SFM-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
FXDD-MT4 Live Server 2
|0.00 × 1
|
XM.COM-Real 6
|0.00 × 1
|
MTrading-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Darwinex-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
AGMGroupLtd-Real
|0.00 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.00 × 1
|
FXOpen-Real1
|0.00 × 2
|
RoboForex-Prime
|0.00 × 3
|
QTrade-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Demo01
|0.00 × 2
|
MGK-MAIN
|0.00 × 5
|
AIGroup-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|0.00 × 1
|
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real33
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.00 × 1
