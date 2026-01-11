SignalsSections
Ahmad Arya

Ahmad yotz

Ahmad Arya
0 reviews
10 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 -30%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:50
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
112
Profit Trades:
44 (39.28%)
Loss Trades:
68 (60.71%)
Best trade:
149.76 USD
Worst trade:
-153.83 USD
Gross Profit:
4 373.92 USD (191 955 pips)
Gross Loss:
-5 291.88 USD (214 857 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
11 (947.48 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 368.47 USD (10)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.06
Trading activity:
0.00%
Max deposit load:
5.44%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
25
Avg holding time:
15 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.36
Long Trades:
81 (72.32%)
Short Trades:
31 (27.68%)
Profit Factor:
0.83
Expected Payoff:
-8.20 USD
Average Profit:
99.41 USD
Average Loss:
-77.82 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
14 (-1 074.12 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 161.97 USD (13)
Monthly growth:
6.08%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1 606.18 USD
Maximal:
2 535.20 USD (64.52%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
56.49% (2 535.20 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 111
NQ100.R 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD -917
NQ100.R -1
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD -23K
NQ100.R -225
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Exness-Real16
0.00 × 2
ADSS-Demo
0.00 × 1
Hadwins-Global Trader
0.00 × 2
Deltastock-Live
0.00 × 1
SVSFX-Live
0.00 × 1
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
0.00 × 3
GO4X-Live
0.00 × 1
SucdenFinancial-Live
0.00 × 4
SFM-Demo
0.00 × 1
FXDD-MT4 Live Server 2
0.00 × 1
XM.COM-Real 6
0.00 × 1
MTrading-Live
0.00 × 1
Darwinex-Live
0.00 × 1
AGMGroupLtd-Real
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.00 × 1
FXOpen-Real1
0.00 × 2
RoboForex-Prime
0.00 × 3
QTrade-Server
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Demo01
0.00 × 2
MGK-MAIN
0.00 × 5
AIGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.00 × 1
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real33
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.00 × 1
196 more...
2026.01.11 04:03
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.11 04:03
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
