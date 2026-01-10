- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
13
Profit Trades:
10 (76.92%)
Loss Trades:
3 (23.08%)
Best trade:
5.10 USD
Worst trade:
-7.25 USD
Gross Profit:
25.82 USD (31 997 pips)
Gross Loss:
-10.51 USD (14 854 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
5 (15.50 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
15.50 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.37
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
4 hours ago
Trades per week:
13
Avg holding time:
20 minutes
Recovery Factor:
1.51
Long Trades:
9 (69.23%)
Short Trades:
4 (30.77%)
Profit Factor:
2.46
Expected Payoff:
1.18 USD
Average Profit:
2.58 USD
Average Loss:
-3.50 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-10.15 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-10.15 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
3.83%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
10.15 USD
Maximal:
10.15 USD (2.54%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|US30
|7
|US100
|3
|BTCUSD
|3
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|US30
|5
|US100
|2
|BTCUSD
|8
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|US30
|-1.6K
|US100
|2.2K
|BTCUSD
|16K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +5.10 USD
Worst trade: -7 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +15.50 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -10.15 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ZeroMarkets-1" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
Não comprei, essa conta é de alavancagem.
No reviews