SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / X99Trading
Michael John Malkinson

X99Trading

Michael John Malkinson
0 reviews
1 week
0 / 0 USD
0%
FusionMarkets-Live
1:500
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1
Profit Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Loss Trades:
1 (100.00%)
Best trade:
0.00 USD
Worst trade:
-0.27 USD
Gross Profit:
0.00 USD
Gross Loss:
-0.72 USD
Maximum consecutive wins:
0 (0.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
0.00 USD (0)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.00
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.21%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
2
Avg holding time:
1 second
Recovery Factor:
-1.00
Long Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Short Trades:
1 (100.00%)
Profit Factor:
0.00
Expected Payoff:
-0.72 USD
Average Profit:
0.00 USD
Average Loss:
-0.72 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-0.27 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-0.27 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
-0.01%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.72 USD
Maximal:
0.72 USD (0.02%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
0.11% (5.43 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GBPUSD 1
1
1
1
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GBPUSD -1
1
1
1
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GBPUSD 0
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +0.00 USD
Worst trade: -0 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 0
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +0.00 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -0.27 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FusionMarkets-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Valutrades-Live
0.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
GOMarketsIntl-Live
0.00 × 1
GOMarketsMU-Live
1.00 × 1
GoMarkets-Live
1.59 × 29
FPMarketsSC-Live
1.86 × 85
XM.COM-MT5
2.64 × 11
ValutradesSeychelles-Live
3.00 × 1
PUPrime-Live
3.00 × 1
Darwinex-Live
3.25 × 24
RoboForex-ECN
3.31 × 26
ICMarketsSC-MT5
3.33 × 3
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
3.58 × 206
FusionMarkets-Live
4.54 × 12275
OxSecurities-Live
5.50 × 2
VantageInternational-Live 4
6.00 × 1
RoboForex-Pro
6.19 × 21
TASS-Live
6.67 × 12
TitanFX-MT5-01
7.40 × 5
GBEbrokers-LIVE
8.81 × 16
Tradestone-Real
9.73 × 147
XMGlobal-MT5 15
10.72 × 47
VolansTrade-Server
11.00 × 23
AMarkets-Real
14.96 × 25
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register

X99 Trading Signal.

Running a handful of expertly crafted EA's to try to maximize profit and minimize risk.

Any questions feel free to message me.

No reviews
2026.01.11 09:05
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.01.11 09:05
Low trading activity - only 1 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.11 09:05
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.11 09:05
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register