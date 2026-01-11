- Growth
Trades:
1
Profit Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Loss Trades:
1 (100.00%)
Best trade:
0.00 USD
Worst trade:
-0.27 USD
Gross Profit:
0.00 USD
Gross Loss:
-0.72 USD
Maximum consecutive wins:
0 (0.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
0.00 USD (0)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.00
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.21%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
2
Avg holding time:
1 second
Recovery Factor:
-1.00
Long Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Short Trades:
1 (100.00%)
Profit Factor:
0.00
Expected Payoff:
-0.72 USD
Average Profit:
0.00 USD
Average Loss:
-0.72 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-0.27 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-0.27 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
-0.01%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.72 USD
Maximal:
0.72 USD (0.02%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
0.11% (5.43 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPUSD
|1
|
1
|
1
|
1
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|GBPUSD
|-1
|
1
|
1
|
1
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|GBPUSD
|0
|
|
|
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FusionMarkets-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Valutrades-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Tickmill-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
GOMarketsIntl-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
GOMarketsMU-Live
|1.00 × 1
|
GoMarkets-Live
|1.59 × 29
|
FPMarketsSC-Live
|1.86 × 85
|
XM.COM-MT5
|2.64 × 11
|
ValutradesSeychelles-Live
|3.00 × 1
|
PUPrime-Live
|3.00 × 1
|
Darwinex-Live
|3.25 × 24
|
RoboForex-ECN
|3.31 × 26
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|3.33 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|3.58 × 206
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|4.54 × 12275
|
OxSecurities-Live
|5.50 × 2
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|6.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-Pro
|6.19 × 21
|
TASS-Live
|6.67 × 12
|
TitanFX-MT5-01
|7.40 × 5
|
GBEbrokers-LIVE
|8.81 × 16
|
Tradestone-Real
|9.73 × 147
|
XMGlobal-MT5 15
|10.72 × 47
|
VolansTrade-Server
|11.00 × 23
|
AMarkets-Real
|14.96 × 25
X99 Trading Signal.
Running a handful of expertly crafted EA's to try to maximize profit and minimize risk.
Any questions feel free to message me.
No reviews