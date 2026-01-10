SignalsSections
Willians Gomes Dos Santos

Willians

Willians Gomes Dos Santos
0 reviews
1 week
0 / 0 USD
0%
XMGlobal-Real 44
1:25
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
16
Profit Trades:
16 (100.00%)
Loss Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Best trade:
0.47 EUR
Worst trade:
0.00 EUR
Gross Profit:
4.80 EUR (1 628 pips)
Gross Loss:
0.00 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins:
16 (4.80 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
4.80 EUR (16)
Sharpe Ratio:
3.69
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
12.02%
Latest trade:
1 day ago
Trades per week:
28
Avg holding time:
7 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.00
Long Trades:
7 (43.75%)
Short Trades:
9 (56.25%)
Profit Factor:
n/a
Expected Payoff:
0.30 EUR
Average Profit:
0.30 EUR
Average Loss:
0.00 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
0 (0.00 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
0.00 EUR (0)
Monthly growth:
0.41%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 EUR
Maximal:
0.00 EUR (0.00%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 EUR)
By Equity:
0.47% (5.51 EUR)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GBPCADm# 3
EURCADm# 2
AUDUSDm# 2
AUDCADm# 2
EURAUDm# 2
EURGBPm# 2
USDCADm# 1
GBPAUDm# 1
NZDCHFm# 1
1 2 3
1 2 3
1 2 3
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GBPCADm# 1
EURCADm# 1
AUDUSDm# 1
AUDCADm# 1
EURAUDm# 1
EURGBPm# 1
USDCADm# 0
GBPAUDm# 0
NZDCHFm# 0
1 2
1 2
1 2
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GBPCADm# 311
EURCADm# 199
AUDUSDm# 206
AUDCADm# 204
EURAUDm# 207
EURGBPm# 200
USDCADm# 101
GBPAUDm# 100
NZDCHFm# 100
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +0.47 EUR
Worst trade: -0 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 16
Maximum consecutive losses: 0
Maximal consecutive profit: +4.80 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -0.00 EUR

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "XMGlobal-Real 44" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

Crescimento constante.
No reviews
2026.01.10 20:57
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.10 20:57
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
