- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
16
Profit Trades:
16 (100.00%)
Loss Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Best trade:
0.47 EUR
Worst trade:
0.00 EUR
Gross Profit:
4.80 EUR (1 628 pips)
Gross Loss:
0.00 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins:
16 (4.80 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
4.80 EUR (16)
Sharpe Ratio:
3.69
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
12.02%
Latest trade:
1 day ago
Trades per week:
28
Avg holding time:
7 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.00
Long Trades:
7 (43.75%)
Short Trades:
9 (56.25%)
Profit Factor:
n/a
Expected Payoff:
0.30 EUR
Average Profit:
0.30 EUR
Average Loss:
0.00 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
0 (0.00 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
0.00 EUR (0)
Monthly growth:
0.41%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 EUR
Maximal:
0.00 EUR (0.00%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 EUR)
By Equity:
0.47% (5.51 EUR)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPCADm#
|3
|EURCADm#
|2
|AUDUSDm#
|2
|AUDCADm#
|2
|EURAUDm#
|2
|EURGBPm#
|2
|USDCADm#
|1
|GBPAUDm#
|1
|NZDCHFm#
|1
|
1 2 3
|
1 2 3
|
1 2 3
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|GBPCADm#
|1
|EURCADm#
|1
|AUDUSDm#
|1
|AUDCADm#
|1
|EURAUDm#
|1
|EURGBPm#
|1
|USDCADm#
|0
|GBPAUDm#
|0
|NZDCHFm#
|0
|
1 2
|
1 2
|
1 2
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|GBPCADm#
|311
|EURCADm#
|199
|AUDUSDm#
|206
|AUDCADm#
|204
|EURAUDm#
|207
|EURGBPm#
|200
|USDCADm#
|101
|GBPAUDm#
|100
|NZDCHFm#
|100
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +0.47 EUR
Worst trade: -0 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 16
Maximum consecutive losses: 0
Maximal consecutive profit: +4.80 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -0.00 EUR
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "XMGlobal-Real 44" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
Crescimento constante.
