Juan Sebastian Serna Bedoya

AxtralQuant TechValidation03

Juan Sebastian Serna Bedoya
0 reviews
52 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 6%
Darwinex-Live
1:200
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
317
Profit Trades:
142 (44.79%)
Loss Trades:
175 (55.21%)
Best trade:
79.13 USD
Worst trade:
-61.68 USD
Gross Profit:
2 050.64 USD (197 352 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 987.37 USD (156 830 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
6 (67.73 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
157.60 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.02
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
24 hours ago
Trades per week:
14
Avg holding time:
9 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.17
Long Trades:
284 (89.59%)
Short Trades:
33 (10.41%)
Profit Factor:
1.03
Expected Payoff:
0.20 USD
Average Profit:
14.44 USD
Average Loss:
-11.36 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
10 (-118.03 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-162.93 USD (6)
Monthly growth:
26.83%
Annual Forecast:
325.58%
Algo trading:
76%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
320.93 USD
Maximal:
373.78 USD (35.50%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
35.64% (375.76 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
NDX 267
XAUUSD 48
USDJPY 1
SP500 1
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
NDX -165
XAUUSD 185
USDJPY 43
SP500 0
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
NDX 15K
XAUUSD 25K
USDJPY 644
SP500 -28
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +79.13 USD
Worst trade: -62 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +67.73 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -118.03 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Darwinex-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsEU-MT5
0.00 × 1
AdmiralsGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real20
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.00 × 3
Exness-MT5Real
0.00 × 3
OneRoyal-Server
0.00 × 1
Ava-Real 1-MT5
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 1
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
0.31 × 275
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
0.33 × 3
TickmillUK-Live
0.50 × 2
Exness-MT5Real3
0.85 × 167
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.30 × 20
Darwinex-Live
1.48 × 278
FXOpen-MT5
1.50 × 2
FPMarketsLLC-Live
1.57 × 42
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
2.00 × 1
XMGlobal-MT5 2
2.00 × 3
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
2.00 × 2
HFMarketsGlobal-Live1
2.50 × 2
PrimeCodex-MT5
2.58 × 24
Alpari-Real01
3.00 × 1
Swissquote-Server
4.58 × 118
VantageFXInternational-Live
4.91 × 22
AdmiralMarkets-Live
5.19 × 73
7 more...
This was a third party account managed wrongly, it was received by our company for recovery leading to the current growth, proof of the value of our quantum technology analysis. 
No reviews
2026.01.10 17:55
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.28% of days out of 361 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
