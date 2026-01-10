- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
317
Profit Trades:
142 (44.79%)
Loss Trades:
175 (55.21%)
Best trade:
79.13 USD
Worst trade:
-61.68 USD
Gross Profit:
2 050.64 USD (197 352 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 987.37 USD (156 830 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
6 (67.73 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
157.60 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.02
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
24 hours ago
Trades per week:
14
Avg holding time:
9 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.17
Long Trades:
284 (89.59%)
Short Trades:
33 (10.41%)
Profit Factor:
1.03
Expected Payoff:
0.20 USD
Average Profit:
14.44 USD
Average Loss:
-11.36 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
10 (-118.03 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-162.93 USD (6)
Monthly growth:
26.83%
Annual Forecast:
325.58%
Algo trading:
76%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
320.93 USD
Maximal:
373.78 USD (35.50%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
35.64% (375.76 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|NDX
|267
|XAUUSD
|48
|USDJPY
|1
|SP500
|1
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|NDX
|-165
|XAUUSD
|185
|USDJPY
|43
|SP500
|0
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|NDX
|15K
|XAUUSD
|25K
|USDJPY
|644
|SP500
|-28
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +79.13 USD
Worst trade: -62 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +67.73 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -118.03 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Darwinex-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
AdmiralsGroup-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real20
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-MT5Real
|0.00 × 3
|
OneRoyal-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
Ava-Real 1-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.00 × 1
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|0.31 × 275
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|0.33 × 3
|
TickmillUK-Live
|0.50 × 2
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|0.85 × 167
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|1.30 × 20
|
Darwinex-Live
|1.48 × 278
|
FXOpen-MT5
|1.50 × 2
|
FPMarketsLLC-Live
|1.57 × 42
|
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
|2.00 × 1
|
XMGlobal-MT5 2
|2.00 × 3
|
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
|2.00 × 2
|
HFMarketsGlobal-Live1
|2.50 × 2
|
PrimeCodex-MT5
|2.58 × 24
|
Alpari-Real01
|3.00 × 1
|
Swissquote-Server
|4.58 × 118
|
VantageFXInternational-Live
|4.91 × 22
|
AdmiralMarkets-Live
|5.19 × 73
This was a third party account managed wrongly, it was received by our company for recovery leading to the current growth, proof of the value of our quantum technology analysis.
No reviews