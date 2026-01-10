- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
90
Profit Trades:
59 (65.55%)
Loss Trades:
31 (34.44%)
Best trade:
50.64 USD
Worst trade:
-70.58 USD
Gross Profit:
793.91 USD (3 506 693 pips)
Gross Loss:
-762.84 USD (1 191 487 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
11 (152.02 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
152.02 USD (11)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.02
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
20 hours ago
Trades per week:
13
Avg holding time:
3 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.11
Long Trades:
33 (36.67%)
Short Trades:
57 (63.33%)
Profit Factor:
1.04
Expected Payoff:
0.35 USD
Average Profit:
13.46 USD
Average Loss:
-24.61 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-93.61 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-94.78 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
1.55%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
135.46 USD
Maximal:
281.27 USD (13.11%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|BTCUSD
|90
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|BTCUSD
|31
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|BTCUSD
|2.3M
|
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
|
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
|
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +50.64 USD
Worst trade: -71 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 11
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +152.02 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -93.61 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "STARTRADERFinancial-Live 3" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
No reviews