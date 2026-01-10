- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
7
Profit Trades:
7 (100.00%)
Loss Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Best trade:
1.26 USD
Worst trade:
0.00 USD
Gross Profit:
3.76 USD (359 pips)
Gross Loss:
-3.30 USD
Maximum consecutive wins:
7 (3.76 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
3.76 USD (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
1.68
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
3.01%
Latest trade:
17 hours ago
Trades per week:
12
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.31
Long Trades:
2 (28.57%)
Short Trades:
5 (71.43%)
Profit Factor:
1.14
Expected Payoff:
0.54 USD
Average Profit:
0.54 USD
Average Loss:
0.00 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
0 (0.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
0.00 USD (0)
Monthly growth:
0.02%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.34 USD
Maximal:
1.50 USD (0.01%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
0.05% (5.04 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCAD
|7
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|AUDCAD
|2
|
1 2
|
1 2
|
1 2
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|AUDCAD
|359
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "GNTCapital-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
