Algoritmic Capital, Ltd.

GC COOL

Algoritmic Capital, Ltd.
0 reviews
13 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 24%
FPMTrading-Live
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
156
Profit Trades:
126 (80.76%)
Loss Trades:
30 (19.23%)
Best trade:
15.40 USD
Worst trade:
-14.90 USD
Gross Profit:
313.18 USD (31 535 pips)
Gross Loss:
-99.74 USD (8 873 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
16 (41.14 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
41.14 USD (16)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.35
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
1 day ago
Trades per week:
10
Avg holding time:
15 minutes
Recovery Factor:
6.35
Long Trades:
151 (96.79%)
Short Trades:
5 (3.21%)
Profit Factor:
3.14
Expected Payoff:
1.37 USD
Average Profit:
2.49 USD
Average Loss:
-3.32 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-33.48 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-33.48 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
3.22%
Algo trading:
98%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.18 USD
Maximal:
33.60 USD (7.38%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
6.12% (33.72 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD.raw 156
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD.raw 213
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD.raw 23K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +15.40 USD
Worst trade: -15 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 16
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +41.14 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -33.48 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FPMTrading-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

