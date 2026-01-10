- Growth
Trades:
156
Profit Trades:
126 (80.76%)
Loss Trades:
30 (19.23%)
Best trade:
15.40 USD
Worst trade:
-14.90 USD
Gross Profit:
313.18 USD (31 535 pips)
Gross Loss:
-99.74 USD (8 873 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
16 (41.14 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
41.14 USD (16)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.35
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
1 day ago
Trades per week:
10
Avg holding time:
15 minutes
Recovery Factor:
6.35
Long Trades:
151 (96.79%)
Short Trades:
5 (3.21%)
Profit Factor:
3.14
Expected Payoff:
1.37 USD
Average Profit:
2.49 USD
Average Loss:
-3.32 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-33.48 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-33.48 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
3.22%
Algo trading:
98%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.18 USD
Maximal:
33.60 USD (7.38%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
6.12% (33.72 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD.raw
|156
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD.raw
|213
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD.raw
|23K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +15.40 USD
Worst trade: -15 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 16
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +41.14 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -33.48 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FPMTrading-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
