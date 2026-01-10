SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / PX Kirin
Ka Wai Chiong

PX Kirin

Ka Wai Chiong
0 reviews
23 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 -0%
VantageInternational-Live 11
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
383
Profit Trades:
258 (67.36%)
Loss Trades:
125 (32.64%)
Best trade:
322.92 USD
Worst trade:
-154.25 USD
Gross Profit:
2 897.80 USD (61 692 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 909.12 USD (521 751 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
16 (431.56 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
449.30 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.01
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
3.37%
Latest trade:
15 hours ago
Trades per week:
18
Avg holding time:
3 days
Recovery Factor:
-0.01
Long Trades:
176 (45.95%)
Short Trades:
207 (54.05%)
Profit Factor:
1.00
Expected Payoff:
-0.03 USD
Average Profit:
11.23 USD
Average Loss:
-23.27 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
10 (-277.25 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-512.86 USD (8)
Monthly growth:
21.40%
Annual Forecast:
259.64%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
787.97 USD
Maximal:
1 224.38 USD (41.70%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
41.70% (1 224.38 USD)
By Equity:
7.00% (174.19 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
AUDCAD 201
EURGBP 53
GBPUSD 26
XAUUSD 21
GBPAUD 17
EURNZD 15
USDCAD 13
AUDNZD 12
AUDUSD 11
BTCUSD 5
EURUSD 4
USDJPY 2
USDCHF 2
CL-OIL 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
AUDCAD 642
EURGBP 127
GBPUSD 477
XAUUSD -549
GBPAUD 74
EURNZD 14
USDCAD 203
AUDNZD -444
AUDUSD -195
BTCUSD -151
EURUSD 15
USDJPY -196
USDCHF 1
CL-OIL -29
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
AUDCAD 713
EURGBP 4.1K
GBPUSD 11K
XAUUSD -7.3K
GBPAUD 4.9K
EURNZD -429
USDCAD 156
AUDNZD -8.3K
AUDUSD -1.8K
BTCUSD -461K
EURUSD 262
USDJPY -847
USDCHF -4
CL-OIL -1.4K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +322.92 USD
Worst trade: -154 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 8
Maximal consecutive profit: +431.56 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -277.25 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VantageInternational-Live 11" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

VantageInternational-Live 14
0.00 × 2
FBS-Real-9
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real17
0.11 × 9
ICMarketsSC-Live06
0.55 × 115
E8Funding-Demo
1.00 × 4
FusionMarkets-Demo
1.67 × 15
VantageInternational-Live 11
3.58 × 2007
VantageInternational-Demo
4.14 × 14
GMI-Live08
5.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 3
5.79 × 669
RadexMarkets-Real 6
7.50 × 6
RoboForex-ProCent-2
11.40 × 86
No reviews
