Trades:
383
Profit Trades:
258 (67.36%)
Loss Trades:
125 (32.64%)
Best trade:
322.92 USD
Worst trade:
-154.25 USD
Gross Profit:
2 897.80 USD (61 692 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 909.12 USD (521 751 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
16 (431.56 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
449.30 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.01
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
3.37%
Latest trade:
15 hours ago
Trades per week:
18
Avg holding time:
3 days
Recovery Factor:
-0.01
Long Trades:
176 (45.95%)
Short Trades:
207 (54.05%)
Profit Factor:
1.00
Expected Payoff:
-0.03 USD
Average Profit:
11.23 USD
Average Loss:
-23.27 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
10 (-277.25 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-512.86 USD (8)
Monthly growth:
21.40%
Annual Forecast:
259.64%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
787.97 USD
Maximal:
1 224.38 USD (41.70%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
41.70% (1 224.38 USD)
By Equity:
7.00% (174.19 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCAD
|201
|EURGBP
|53
|GBPUSD
|26
|XAUUSD
|21
|GBPAUD
|17
|EURNZD
|15
|USDCAD
|13
|AUDNZD
|12
|AUDUSD
|11
|BTCUSD
|5
|EURUSD
|4
|USDJPY
|2
|USDCHF
|2
|CL-OIL
|1
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|AUDCAD
|642
|EURGBP
|127
|GBPUSD
|477
|XAUUSD
|-549
|GBPAUD
|74
|EURNZD
|14
|USDCAD
|203
|AUDNZD
|-444
|AUDUSD
|-195
|BTCUSD
|-151
|EURUSD
|15
|USDJPY
|-196
|USDCHF
|1
|CL-OIL
|-29
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|AUDCAD
|713
|EURGBP
|4.1K
|GBPUSD
|11K
|XAUUSD
|-7.3K
|GBPAUD
|4.9K
|EURNZD
|-429
|USDCAD
|156
|AUDNZD
|-8.3K
|AUDUSD
|-1.8K
|BTCUSD
|-461K
|EURUSD
|262
|USDJPY
|-847
|USDCHF
|-4
|CL-OIL
|-1.4K
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VantageInternational-Live 11" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
VantageInternational-Live 14
|0.00 × 2
|
FBS-Real-9
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real17
|0.11 × 9
|
ICMarketsSC-Live06
|0.55 × 115
|
E8Funding-Demo
|1.00 × 4
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|1.67 × 15
|
VantageInternational-Live 11
|3.58 × 2007
|
VantageInternational-Demo
|4.14 × 14
|
GMI-Live08
|5.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 3
|5.79 × 669
|
RadexMarkets-Real 6
|7.50 × 6
|
RoboForex-ProCent-2
|11.40 × 86
