Heng Zhou

DUO999

Heng Zhou
0 reviews
7 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 47%
TradeMaxGlobal-Live12
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 605
Profit Trades:
1 144 (71.27%)
Loss Trades:
461 (28.72%)
Best trade:
594.93 USD
Worst trade:
-151.80 USD
Gross Profit:
11 556.79 USD (234 723 pips)
Gross Loss:
-7 068.95 USD (185 336 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
26 (180.24 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 723.82 USD (11)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.11
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
14 hours ago
Trades per week:
186
Avg holding time:
8 minutes
Recovery Factor:
2.46
Long Trades:
1 036 (64.55%)
Short Trades:
569 (35.45%)
Profit Factor:
1.63
Expected Payoff:
2.80 USD
Average Profit:
10.10 USD
Average Loss:
-15.33 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
18 (-1 822.70 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 822.70 USD (18)
Monthly growth:
35.33%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
1 822.70 USD (11.95%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
12.79% (1 822.70 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 1605
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 4.5K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 49K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +594.93 USD
Worst trade: -152 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 11
Maximum consecutive losses: 18
Maximal consecutive profit: +180.24 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 822.70 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "TradeMaxGlobal-Live12" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

TradeMaxGlobal-Live11
1.29 × 28
TradeMaxGlobal-Live12
1.51 × 51
No reviews
2026.01.10 07:49
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.10 07:49
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
