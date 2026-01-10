- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
1 605
Profit Trades:
1 144 (71.27%)
Loss Trades:
461 (28.72%)
Best trade:
594.93 USD
Worst trade:
-151.80 USD
Gross Profit:
11 556.79 USD (234 723 pips)
Gross Loss:
-7 068.95 USD (185 336 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
26 (180.24 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 723.82 USD (11)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.11
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
14 hours ago
Trades per week:
186
Avg holding time:
8 minutes
Recovery Factor:
2.46
Long Trades:
1 036 (64.55%)
Short Trades:
569 (35.45%)
Profit Factor:
1.63
Expected Payoff:
2.80 USD
Average Profit:
10.10 USD
Average Loss:
-15.33 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
18 (-1 822.70 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 822.70 USD (18)
Monthly growth:
35.33%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
1 822.70 USD (11.95%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
12.79% (1 822.70 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|1605
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|4.5K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|49K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +594.93 USD
Worst trade: -152 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 11
Maximum consecutive losses: 18
Maximal consecutive profit: +180.24 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 822.70 USD
