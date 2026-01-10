- Growth
Trades:
157
Profit Trades:
127 (80.89%)
Loss Trades:
30 (19.11%)
Best trade:
462.00 USD
Worst trade:
-570.00 USD
Gross Profit:
19 929.20 USD (20 553 pips)
Gross Loss:
-14 853.00 USD (14 683 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
17 (2 827.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
2 827.00 USD (17)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.13
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
16 hours ago
Trades per week:
27
Avg holding time:
24 minutes
Recovery Factor:
1.65
Long Trades:
68 (43.31%)
Short Trades:
89 (56.69%)
Profit Factor:
1.34
Expected Payoff:
32.33 USD
Average Profit:
156.92 USD
Average Loss:
-495.10 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-3 073.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-3 073.00 USD (6)
Monthly growth:
10.03%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
489.00 USD
Maximal:
3 073.00 USD (12.25%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|157
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|5.1K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|5.9K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +462.00 USD
Worst trade: -570 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 17
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +2 827.00 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -3 073.00 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "TradeMaxGlobal-Live12" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
