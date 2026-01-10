- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
55
Profit Trades:
21 (38.18%)
Loss Trades:
34 (61.82%)
Best trade:
99.84 USD
Worst trade:
-70.90 USD
Gross Profit:
1 791.94 USD (95 372 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 594.50 USD (93 906 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
8 (653.20 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
653.20 USD (8)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.06
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
1.24%
Latest trade:
16 hours ago
Trades per week:
16
Avg holding time:
15 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.38
Long Trades:
50 (90.91%)
Short Trades:
5 (9.09%)
Profit Factor:
1.12
Expected Payoff:
3.59 USD
Average Profit:
85.33 USD
Average Loss:
-46.90 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-265.98 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-265.98 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
11.22%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
379.98 USD
Maximal:
524.03 USD (16.67%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|55
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|197
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|1.5K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +99.84 USD
Worst trade: -71 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 8
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +653.20 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -265.98 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Exness-Real16
|0.00 × 2
|
ADSS-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
Hadwins-Global Trader
|0.00 × 2
|
Deltastock-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
SVSFX-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
|0.00 × 3
|
GO4X-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
SucdenFinancial-Live
|0.00 × 4
|
SFM-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
FXDD-MT4 Live Server 2
|0.00 × 1
|
XM.COM-Real 6
|0.00 × 1
|
MTrading-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Darwinex-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
AGMGroupLtd-Real
|0.00 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.00 × 1
|
FXOpen-Real1
|0.00 × 2
|
RoboForex-Prime
|0.00 × 3
|
QTrade-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Demo01
|0.00 × 2
|
MGK-MAIN
|0.00 × 5
|
AIGroup-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|0.00 × 1
|
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real33
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.00 × 1
