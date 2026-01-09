- Growth
Trades:
24
Profit Trades:
21 (87.50%)
Loss Trades:
3 (12.50%)
Best trade:
36.79 USD
Worst trade:
-62.48 USD
Gross Profit:
160.15 USD (16 112 pips)
Gross Loss:
-63.16 USD (6 102 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
11 (36.59 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
63.65 USD (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.26
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
6 hours ago
Trades per week:
24
Avg holding time:
4 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.54
Long Trades:
23 (95.83%)
Short Trades:
1 (4.17%)
Profit Factor:
2.54
Expected Payoff:
4.04 USD
Average Profit:
7.63 USD
Average Loss:
-21.05 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-63.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-63.00 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
9.70%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
63.00 USD (5.75%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|24
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|97
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|10K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FPMarketsLLC-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
