SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / MayPar RF
Elias Rafael Rodelo Montes

MayPar RF

Elias Rafael Rodelo Montes
0 reviews
Reliability
1 week
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 2%
RoboForex-ECN
1:300
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
57
Profit Trades:
29 (50.87%)
Loss Trades:
28 (49.12%)
Best trade:
11.91 USD
Worst trade:
-10.65 USD
Gross Profit:
159.59 USD (16 070 pips)
Gross Loss:
-148.88 USD (14 510 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
2 (17.98 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
17.98 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.04
Trading activity:
96.24%
Max deposit load:
2.10%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
57
Avg holding time:
16 minutes
Recovery Factor:
0.51
Long Trades:
29 (50.88%)
Short Trades:
28 (49.12%)
Profit Factor:
1.07
Expected Payoff:
0.19 USD
Average Profit:
5.50 USD
Average Loss:
-5.32 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-20.15 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-20.15 USD (2)
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
8.35 USD
Maximal:
21.14 USD (2.94%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
2.94% (21.15 USD)
By Equity:
0.56% (4.03 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 57
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 11
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 1.6K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +11.91 USD
Worst trade: -11 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +17.98 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -20.15 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-ECN" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

VTindex-MT5
0.00 × 1
FXGT-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real5
0.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real10
1.90 × 10
Tickmill-Live
3.33 × 3
ICMarketsSC-MT5
12.50 × 4
VantageFX-Live
15.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real12
21.15 × 617
Exness-MT5Real
21.33 × 33
RoboForex-ECN
23.15 × 833
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
No reviews
2026.01.09 20:41
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.09 20:41
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
MayPar RF
30 USD per month
2%
0
0
USD
717
USD
1
100%
57
50%
96%
1.07
0.19
USD
3%
1:300
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.