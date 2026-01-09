- Growth
Trades:
25
Profit Trades:
18 (72.00%)
Loss Trades:
7 (28.00%)
Best trade:
69.02 USD
Worst trade:
-10.50 USD
Gross Profit:
103.33 USD (4 778 pips)
Gross Loss:
-50.56 USD (2 843 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
4 (74.33 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
74.33 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.18
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
4 hours ago
Trades per week:
25
Avg holding time:
1 hour
Recovery Factor:
1.51
Long Trades:
23 (92.00%)
Short Trades:
2 (8.00%)
Profit Factor:
2.04
Expected Payoff:
2.11 USD
Average Profit:
5.74 USD
Average Loss:
-7.22 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-13.50 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-13.50 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
26.99%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.30 USD
Maximal:
34.95 USD (12.34%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|EURCHF.r
|13
|XAUUSD.r
|12
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURCHF.r
|21
|XAUUSD.r
|32
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURCHF.r
|385
|XAUUSD.r
|1.6K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FPMarketsLLC-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
