Trades:
15
Profit Trades:
7 (46.66%)
Loss Trades:
8 (53.33%)
Best trade:
10.68 USD
Worst trade:
-4.97 USD
Gross Profit:
42.27 USD (42 269 pips)
Gross Loss:
-16.61 USD (16 615 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
4 (14.21 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
28.06 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.34
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
3 hours ago
Trades per week:
15
Avg holding time:
60 minutes
Recovery Factor:
1.69
Long Trades:
15 (100.00%)
Short Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Profit Factor:
2.54
Expected Payoff:
1.71 USD
Average Profit:
6.04 USD
Average Loss:
-2.08 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
7 (-15.22 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-15.22 USD (7)
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
15.22 USD
Maximal:
15.22 USD (1.36%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|15
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|26
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|26K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +10.68 USD
Worst trade: -5 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 7
Maximal consecutive profit: +14.21 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -15.22 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real39" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
dont follow me
